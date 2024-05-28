What motivates us to help others? Key brain region identified 

A team of researchers has recently identified a specific brain region, the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), that governs our willingness to help others, based on a study of patients with brain damage to that region. The study was led by experts at the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford.

“Prosocial behaviors are essential for addressing global challenges,” said lead author Patricia Lockwood, a professor of decision neuroscience at Birmingham. “Yet helping others is often effortful and humans are averse to effort. Understanding how effortful helping decisions are processed in the brain is extremely important.”

The vmPFC, located at the front of the brain, is crucial for decision-making and other executive functions. Previous studies linked the vmPFC to decisions involving a trade-off between rewards and the effort required, but those studies couldn’t confirm whether this part of the brain is essential for these functions.

Brain’s motivation for helping others

The experts recruited three groups of participants: 25 patients with vmPFC damage, 15 patients with damage elsewhere in the brain, and 40 healthy control participants matched for age and gender.

The experiment involved a decision-making task where participants met another person anonymously and decided how much physical effort (squeezing a grip force device) to exert to earn rewards for themselves and for the other person.

The results demonstrated that the vmPFC is necessary for motivation to help others. Patients with vmPFC damage were less willing to help, exerted less force even when they chose to help, and earned less money to help others compared to the control groups.

Using lesion symptom mapping, researchers identified specific subregions of the vmPFC where damage made people particularly antisocial and unwilling to help, while damage to a nearby subregion made people relatively more willing to help.

Broader implications of the study

“As well as better understanding prosocial motivation, this study could also help us to develop new treatments for clinical disorders such as psychopathy, where understanding the underlying neural mechanisms can give us new insights into how to treat these conditions,” said co-author Jo Cutter, a postdoctoral fellow in social decision neuroscience at the same university.

“This region of the brain is particularly interesting because we know that it undergoes late development in teenagers, and also changes as we get older,” said Lockwood.

“It will be really interesting to see whether this area of the brain can also be influenced by education – can we learn to be better at helping others?”

Mental health benefits of helping others

Helping others can significantly boost mental health in several ways. Engaging in acts of kindness and support can lead to a deeper sense of satisfaction and purpose in life.

When you assist someone, your brain releases endorphins, often referred to as “helper’s high,” which can elevate your mood and reduce stress.

Furthermore, helping others can help foster social connections, making you feel less isolated and more connected to a community. This sense of belonging can be crucial for emotional well-being.

Additionally, when you focus on someone else’s needs, it can provide a new perspective on your own challenges, often making them seem more manageable.

Being helpful and kind can boost your self-esteem and self-worth as you see yourself as a positive force in someone’s life. These factors combined can lead to significant improvements in overall mental health.

Interesting facts about prosocial behavior

Research suggests there is a biological basis for prosocial behavior. For example, the hormone oxytocin is linked to bonding and increases trust and generosity in humans.

Cultural norms

Prosocial behaviors are influenced by cultural norms and values. For instance, some cultures emphasize communal values more than others, which can lead to higher rates of altruistic behavior.

Toddlers helping others

Prosocial behavior develops in early childhood and can be observed as young as infancy. Toddlers often begin to show concern for others in distress and will try to comfort them in simple ways.

Empathy

Empathy is a strong predictor of prosocial behavior. Individuals who can empathize with others are more likely to engage in actions that benefit other people.

Influential factors

Situational factors can greatly influence prosocial behavior. People are more likely to help others when they are not in a hurry, when they are in a good mood, and when they have just observed someone else being helpful.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

