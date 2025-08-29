What orangutans can teach humans about food and fitness

Orangutans don’t count calories or track macros, yet they still maintain their fitness naturally. These great apes, who swing through the peat swamps of Borneo, have figured out how to stay healthy in a world that constantly changes what’s available to eat.

Orangutans don’t get fat, develop diabetes, or suffer from the kinds of metabolic diseases that now affect millions of people around the world.

And no, it’s not magic. It’s biology – mixed with smart behavior and a deep connection to the natural rhythms of their environment.

Orangutans strike a healthy balance

For 15 years, researchers followed wild orangutans through the humid forests of Central Kalimantan in Indonesia, keeping track of their diets, movements, and how their bodies reacted when fruit was scarce.

Turns out, orangutans have a built-in system for balance. When food is plentiful, they eat more. When it’s not, they adjust – both what they eat and how they use energy.

Unlike most modern humans, orangutans remain metabolically flexible. That is, their bodies shift between using carbs, fats, and proteins depending on what’s available.

They also understand when to conserve energy. When fruit is hard to find, orangutans reduce activity to conserve energy. They rest more, sleep earlier, travel less, and spend less time socializing.

Compare that to modern human habits: easy access to high-calorie, processed foods and little movement. We don’t adjust our activity to match what we eat. Orangutans do. That’s a big reason why they avoid the health problems humans often face.

Orangutans keep protein on the menu

Fruit is a favorite for orangutans. It’s rich in carbs and energy. But when the forest stops producing enough fruit – which happens often – orangutans shift gears. They eat more leaves, bark, and seeds. These foods are lower in sugar but higher in protein.

Even in times of plenty, orangutans don’t overdo it. They still get protein in, no matter what. This consistent protein intake keeps them lean and with muscle mass: something that many Western diets lack, particularly when meals are high in sugar and fat but low on nutrients.

The orangutans’ capacity for switching fuel sources also maintains their health. During times of low-fruit availability, they burn stored body fat and muscle protein as a fuel source.

The strategy is akin to when humans fast intermittently. These periods of rest from perpetual eating might actually lower oxidative stress – a process associated with aging and illness.

Understanding natural dietary patterns

The lead scientist on this research is Erin Vogel, who collaborated with an international team through Rutgers University. Fieldwork took place at the Tuanan Orangutan Research Station in a conservation area of about the same size as Rhode Island.

“These findings show how wild Bornean orangutans adapt to changes in their environment by adjusting their nutrient intake, behavior and energy use,” said Vogel. “The work highlights the importance of understanding natural dietary patterns and their impact on health, both for orangutans and humans.”

Vogel added that human beings and orangutans share a common ancestor, and therefore we share very fundamental biological systems.

Both share the capability of adapting metabolism based on what is consumned. But human diets high levels of ultra-processed foods can interfere with this adaptability, which results in metabolic conditions such as diabetes.

“Understanding these adaptations can help us learn more about how humans can manage their diets and health,” Vogel said. “It also highlights the importance of conserving orangutan habitats to ensure their survival.”

The power of plants

Earlier this year, another study led by doctoral student Will Aguado found that orangutans at the Tuanan site get most of their protein from just one plant — Bowringia callicarpa, a vine among nearly 200 species in their diet.

Its leaves and seeds help fuel them through fruit shortages and may be one reason the population at Tuanan is thriving.

That’s a sharp contrast to the protein options humans usually rely on. Many diets today lean heavily on animal products or processed supplements. Orangutans, on the other hand, pull what they need straight from the forest.

“In essence, the research on orangutans underscores the importance of dietary balance and metabolic flexibility, which are crucial for maintaining health in both orangutans and humans,” said Vogel.

“It suggests that modern dietary habits, characterized by high consumption of processed foods rich in sugars and fats, can lead to metabolic imbalances and health issues.”

Lessons from orangutan fitness

The big takeaway? Balance and flexibility matter. Orangutans don’t eat the same thing every day. They don’t force their bodies to process more energy than they need.

They eat what the environment provides, adjust their activity levels, and stay metabolically adaptable.

Paying attention to quality of food, staying active, and recognizing when to rest – those are lessons worth learning.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

