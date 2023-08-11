 What temperature threshold can the human body handle? • Earth.com
Temperature threshold
08-11-2023

What temperature threshold can the human body handle?

Earth.com staff writer

In a revelation that highlights the grave consequences of climate change, research indicates that the temperature threshold at which the human body cannot survive may be significantly lower than previously thought. 

This alarming discovery sheds light on the stark reality that thousands face across the globe as extreme heat events become more frequent, intensifying under the unrelenting progression of human-induced global warming.

Wet bulb temperature 

A healthy young individual might endure six hours at 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) coupled with 100 percent humidity before succumbing to heat-related fatalities. 

Beyond this critical point, referred to as the “wet bulb temperature,” the body’s primary cooling mechanism – sweat – fails to evaporate, causing heatstroke, organ failure, and eventual death.

The occurrence of this wet bulb temperature, at 35 degrees Celsius, has been extremely rare in human history. 

“It has only been breached around a dozen times, mostly in South Asia and the Persian Gulf,” Colin Raymond of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory told AFP. During these incidents, none lasted more than two hours, sparing populations from “mass mortality events” linked to this survival limit, according to Raymond.

Temperature thresholds vary 

But it’s not just this extreme level that poses a risk to human life. As experts warn, individual thresholds vary widely depending on factors such as age, health, and socioeconomic status.

The terrifying reality of heat-related mortality became evident last summer when more than 61,000 people died in Europe due to heat, where humidity rarely reaches the dangerous levels of wet bulb temperatures. As global temperatures surge, hitting record highs, scientists predict that perilous wet bulb events will multiply.

Serious hazard 

Raymond explained that the frequency of these events has at least doubled over the past 40 years, labeling this increase a “serious hazard of human-caused climate change.” 

His study projects that if the world continues on its current trajectory, warming 2.5C degrees above preindustrial levels, wet bulb temperatures exceeding 35C will become a regular occurrence in several regions in the upcoming decades.

Human survival limit 

The term “wet bulb temperature” might sound abstract to some, but its measurement is grounded in the very fundamentals of human physiology. 

Initially gauged by covering a thermometer with a wet cloth, it simulates how quickly water – or sweat – evaporates off the skin. This threshold of 35C wet bulb temperature corresponds to 35C of dry heat with 100 percent humidity, or 46C at 50 percent humidity.

Recent experiments at Pennsylvania State University in the United States have shed light on this human survival limit. 

Researchers measured the core temperatures of healthy subjects inside a heat chamber, finding that the “environmental limit” was reached at 30.6C wet bulb temperature, alarmingly below the previously theorized 35C. 

The experts estimated that “really, really dangerous core temperatures” would manifest between five to seven hours under such conditions, stated Daniel Vecellio, who contributed to the research.

Study implications 

The impact of these findings resonates deeply across diverse populations. Joy Monteiro, a researcher in India, noted that most deadly heat waves in South Asia occurred well below the 35C wet bulb threshold. Vulnerabilities are “wildly different for different people,” he told AFP. 

Small children, with their reduced ability to regulate body temperature, and older individuals, who have fewer sweat glands, face the greatest risks. A staggering 90 percent of the heat-related deaths in Europe last summer were among those aged over 65.

Those who work outside in sweltering temperatures, or lack access to cooling spaces, are also at heightened risk. Monteiro pointed to other factors like limited access to toilets, leading to dehydration. 

Climate impacts

“Like a lot of impacts of climate change, it is the people who are least able to insulate themselves from these extremes who will be suffering the most,” said Raymond. 

His research also highlighted the link between wet bulb temperatures and other climate events, such as El Niño events and ocean surface temperatures, both of which have seen concerning trends recently. 

In fact, the world’s oceans recorded an all-time high temperature last month, surpassing the previous 2016 record, according to the European Union’s climate observatory.

This study’s revelations are more than a warning; they are a chilling testament to the immediate and dire need for global action to mitigate the advancing peril of climate change. 

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
08-11-2023
What temperature threshold can the human body handle?
08-11-2023
The vaquita porpoise is on the brink of extinction
08-10-2023
Extreme cooling event caused extinction of first early humans in Europe
08-10-2023
Scientists discover method for upcycling plastic waste into soap
08-10-2023
Microplastics found embedded in tissues of whales and dolphins
08-10-2023
A massive solar flare struck Earth on Monday, but what does this mean?
08-10-2023
Mental health crisis: Half of the world’s population will be affected by age 75
08-10-2023
Weekend recovery may not counteract cardiovascular impacts of sleep deprivation
08-10-2023
World Lion Day: Celebrating the king of the jungle
08-10-2023
Top marine predators may suffer massive habitat loss by 2100
08-10-2023
"Fireball champion" Perseids set to light up the skies this weekend with 100 meteors per hour
08-10-2023
Environmentally-friendly semen will produce cattle that burp less methane
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved