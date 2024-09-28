What the Ice Age can tell us about future El Niño events

The Ice Age, which peaked around 20,000 years ago, offers a window into dramatic climate shifts that reshaped Earth’s oceans, landscapes, and ecosystems.

Researchers now believe that this frigid epoch could provide crucial insights into future El Niño weather events, one of the most influential climate patterns affecting global weather today.

By examining data from the last Ice Age, scientists are uncovering clues about how El Niño might behave in a warming world.

Ice Age link to El Niño

El Niño is a climate pattern marked by irregular warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

It may seem odd to connect the frosty Ice Age and the warming El Niño phenomenon, but a recent study led by the University of Arizona bridges this gap.

The research, published in the journal Nature, combines data from ancient marine shells and advanced climate modeling to explore how El Niño patterns might evolve in a warming world.

Kaustubh Thirumalai is the study’s co-lead author and assistant professor in the University of Arizona’s Department of Geosciences.

“El Niño is a formidable force of nature – it induces droughts, floods, and wildfires, disrupting marine and terrestrial ecosystems across the planet, with pervasive societal impacts across numerous sectors, from agriculture to the aviation industry,” said Thirumalai.

The El Niño conundrum

El Niño events typically recur every two to seven years. However, forecasting how these events may change in the future is a key challenge for climate scientists.

“There are several state-of-the-art climate models out there, and they suggest different El Niño responses to ongoing and future human-caused warming,” noted Thirumalai

“Some say El Niño variations will increase, others say they will decrease – it is a complex, multifaceted phenomenon. So, addressing what might happen to El Niño is a key priority for climate science.”

To address this uncertainty, the research team – including collaborators from the University of Arizona, UC Boulder, University of Texas, Middlebury College, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution – turned to the past.

The experts focused on the Last Glacial Maximum, a period around 20,000 years ago when ice sheets covered much of North America and Europe.

Time capsules: Unlocking El Niño’s past

To simulate conditions from the Last Glacial Maximum to the present day, the researchers employed the Community Earth System Model, a project primarily led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

To validate this model, the team compared the results with data from tiny marine organisms called foraminifera.

“These beautiful, microscopic creatures, which float in the upper ocean, build shells that lock in the ocean temperature when they were alive,” said Thirumalai.

By analyzing the shells in different sediment layers, the scientists were able to reconstruct ancient ocean temperatures and match them with the model’s simulations.

Looking toward a warmer future

The study revealed that El Niño variability was significantly lower during the Last Glacial Maximum compared to today.

However, as the planet continues to warm, extreme El Niño events could become more frequent and intense, leading to severe weather disruptions globally.

“This gives us more confidence in the model’s projections for the future,” noted Thirumalai. “If it can accurately simulate past climate changes, it’s more likely to give us reliable predictions about future changes in the El Niño system.”

The research shines a light on how studying Earth’s icy past can help prepare us for the warming world ahead warming world.

Broader impact of the Ice Age

The Ice Age, spanning thousands of years, was not only a time of massive glaciation but also a period of significant atmospheric and oceanic shifts.

During the Last Glacial Maximum, the Earth’s climate was drastically different from today, with ice sheets covering large portions of North America, Europe, and Asia. These ice sheets reflected much of the sun’s energy, cooling the planet and altering wind and ocean currents.

The Ice Age also influenced global weather patterns, affecting the frequency and intensity of events like El Niño.

As glaciers melted and sea levels rose, the redistribution of heat and water transformed ocean circulation, which in turn impacted the climate on a global scale.

Predicting Earth’s response to natural changes

Understanding these ancient systems is crucial because they hold key lessons about how Earth’s climate responds to natural changes, allowing scientists to refine models for future climate behavior.

The lasting effects of the Ice Age can still be seen in today’s climate, and this type of study helps researchers piece together how slow-moving but profound climate shifts have historically shaped the environment.

As we look to predict future extreme weather events, particularly El Niño, the Ice Age provides a critical backdrop for understanding the larger forces that govern our planet’s climate.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

