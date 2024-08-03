What's the most sustainable packaging? The answer will surprise you

Have you ever found yourself halted in the supermarket aisle, a dozen juice options staring back at you, your hand hovering between the gleaming glass bottle and the humble carton pack? That choice seems simple, yet it carries a crucial question: which packaging is more sustainable?

The choices seem endless: there’s aluminum made from recycled material, a biodegradable carton, 100% recyclable glass, or even biodegradable plastic. Each option comes with its own set of promises and perceived benefits.

Like most consumers, you might instinctively reach for the glass bottle, assuming it’s the most sustainable choice.

However, it’s time we unravel the surprising truth and examine the real environmental impact of these packaging options.

The illusion of glass as sustainable packaging

“Glass was the most sought-after and the most highly esteemed packaging type,” said the authors of a recent study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. This, however, is a common misconception, noted the researchers.

Contrary to popular belief, glass stands among the least sustainable options when we take into account the entire packaging life cycle.

When consumers were asked to rank packaging choices based on their perception of sustainability, the list read – glass, carton, aluminum, and plastic. The truth, as it turns out, is quite different.

Redefining sustainability: Cartons lead the way

The sustainability of food packaging is variable and depends on several factors, including the type of product and packaging and the container’s size and weight.

For a single-serve orange juice, the most sustainable choice would be a carton, followed by plastic, cans, and then finally – glass. This revelation was as astounding to the scientists as it is to most consumers.

“I was shocked to read the lifecycle assessment from the experts that it takes so much energy to produce glass and recycle it – much more than what it takes to make or recycle plastic,” said Nomzamo Dlamini, lead author of the paper.

Need for sustainable packaging education

The researchers set out to investigate the motivations behind consumers’ packaging choices, while also considering factors like price, lifestyle, and other attitudes.

This understanding can aid industry experts in identifying what consumers prefer and believe, and hence educate them on making more sustainable choices.

To capture real-life scenarios in the research, a questionnaire was designed using a method called conjoint analysis. The team presented various options and assessed the trade-offs made by consumers.

According to Dlamini, the ultimate goal was “to understand at the end of the day, what matters to people.”

Sustainability vs price: Ultimate trade-off

Contrary to expectations, even though many consumers expressed an intention to purchase sustainable packaging, the top motivating factor turned out to be price – mostly the lowest price – followed by packaging type, product claim, and packaging claim.

Thus, for the 847 consumers surveyed, the ideal orange juice option turned out to be priced at $1.10 per 12 fluid ounces. The juice was packaged in glass, locally produced, and labeled as 100% recyclable.

The message here for the food industry is clear. Consumers are motivated to choose sustainable packaging, provided the price is right.

“Sustainable packaging options should be clearly labeled as such, effective (e.g. not defective or just as durable as conventional packaging), and affordable to increase consumers’ motivation and adoption of sustainable packaging for food and beverages,” noted the researchers.

Final sustainability takeaway

While packaging choices play a significant role in environmental outcomes, the study underscores that the most impactful and practical way consumers can contribute to sustainability efforts is by reducing or avoiding food waste.

This simple yet powerful action can greatly diminish the overall carbon footprint associated with food production and consumption.

Beyond choosing eco-friendly packaging, unnecessary waste can be prevented through mindful portion sizes, proper storage, and thoughtful purchasing.

As we collectively strive towards a more sustainable future, it’s crucial to remember that small, everyday actions like minimizing food waste can lead to substantial environmental benefits.

This holistic approach to sustainability not only preserves resources but also fosters a culture of conscious consumption.

The study is published in the journal Sustainability.

