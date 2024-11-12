When barred owls live in the city, they prefer affluent neighborhoods

If you’ve ever walked through the city at night and heard the hoot of an owl, chances are you’ve encountered a creature that’s made the urban jungle its home: the barred owl (Strix varia).

Recent evidence suggests that urban spaces don’t just provide homes for humans, but for these adaptable nocturnal birds as well.

And believe it or not, the way we design and architect our cities could have a significant influence on the survival, behavior, and habitat choices of these winged residents.

When the sun sets, barred owls stir

A team of biologists from Louisiana State University recently revealed an interesting pattern in the behavior of urban owls.

Mainly, barred owls have a knack for night-time activities, with the data showing that their home ranges were considerably larger at night than during the day.

Interestingly, the study found that barred owls seem to manage their energy more efficiently in their preferred nocturnal spots, indicating that these areas might be resource-rich and vital for their survival.

This finding can guide urban planning efforts to protect and preserve such spaces, thereby supporting not just barred owls but also the array of wildlife that thrives within them.

Affluent neighborhoods and biodiversity

The study drew an unexpected connection: barred owls seem to prefer habitats in affluent neighborhoods, where green spaces and resources are more abundant.

This phenomenon supports the “luxury effect” – where wealthier areas nurture greater biodiversity due to factors like better-maintained parks and larger, tree-filled properties.

The research suggests the need for an equitable distribution of green spaces in cities, extending to less affluent neighborhoods, as a means to encourage urban biodiversity and support wildlife across all socioeconomic areas.

Understanding the habitat needs of wildlife

The research highlights the importance of studying an animal’s full 24-hour cycle, known as the diel cycle, to better understand their habitat needs.

Instead of focusing solely on their nocturnal activities, which is usually the case for owls, understanding their daytime behavior is equally important.

This approach might be compared with evaluating human priorities based solely on work hours, while neglecting off-work events.

Just as work and home life shape human well-being, an animal’s survival and fitness are swayed by both active and inactive periods.

The challenge of studying barred owls

The research team faced unique challenges in capturing barred owls, employing various creative strategies along the way. One of their notable attempts involved a stuffed owl toy named Judas.

“Judas was supposed to lure territorial owls into our nets. He was hit a few times, but most owls weren’t fooled. We had better success with a broadcast of owl calls next to 12-meter (40-foot) tall nets,” noted study co-author Dr. Vitek Jirinec.

He described the experience as both thrilling and humbling – recounting the physical reminders with photographic evidence of his hands, torso, and head.

“Most of my previous experience comes from working with small songbirds, but these owls are a different kind of beast who can make use of their sharp beaks and claws, if one is not careful.”

Once captured, the barred owls were fitted with GPS and accelerometer loggers. This technology allowed the team to precisely track the owls’ movements and energy use, providing crucial data that revealed differences in their behavior and habitat use across the urban landscape.

The findings offer valuable insights into how these nocturnal predators navigate and adapt to their environment.

Teaming up for a cause

This research was made possible due to a collaborative blend of advanced technology, hands-on fieldwork, and community involvement.

According to study co-author Dr. Sabrina Taylor, the research was a deeply rewarding experience that united graduate and undergraduate students, faculty, and even community members.

“We wouldn’t have been able to undertake an extra research project to learn about this local species without the collaboration of many people,” she noted.

Implications for urban landscape design

This research not only paves the way for a greater understanding of urban ecology but also sheds light on socio-economic disparities in environmental quality, revealing how unequal distribution of resources can impact wildlife and community well-being.

The findings highlight the need for cohesive urban landscapes that support biodiversity, promote ecological balance, and offer equitable access to green spaces for all residents.

The study is published in the journal Ornithological Applications.

