When did humans first develop language? Scientists think they know

One of the most profound questions about human history is when language, as we know it, first emerged.

A new analysis of genetic studies proposes that the cognitive capacity for language was already present at least 135,000 years ago, with language likely becoming a social tool around 100,000 years ago.

The study challenges long-standing debates about the timing of language emergence. The research was conducted by a team led by Shigeru Miyagawa, a linguist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), alongside Rob DeSalle and Ian Tattersall from the American Museum of Natural History.

Genetic evidence of human language evolution

Previous attempts to determine the origins of language have relied on fossil records, cultural artifacts, or linguistic reconstruction. This study took a different approach.

The team examined genetic evidence to trace the earliest known divergence of human populations, reasoning that all human languages likely share a common origin.

“The logic is very simple,” said Miyagawa. “Every population branching across the globe has human language, and all languages are related. I think we can say with a fair amount of certainty that the first split occurred about 135,000 years ago, so human language capacity must have been present by then, or before.”

The study systematically reviewed 15 genetic studies conducted over the past 18 years. These studies included: Y chromosome analysis (which traces paternal lineage), mitochondrial DNA studies (which track maternal ancestry), as well as whole-genome studies (which examine broader genetic variation).

Human populations branched out

Together, these genetic studies suggest that human populations began splitting around 135,000 years ago, meaning that before this divergence, Homo sapiens was a single, undivided population.

Since every group that branched out maintained the ability to communicate through language, this strongly suggests that language had already developed by this time.

A 2017 study attempted a similar genetic approach but had access to fewer datasets. With more recent genetic research available, the current study provides a more precise estimate for when language capacity was present.

“Quantity-wise, we have more studies, and quality-wise, it’s a narrower window [of time],” said Miyagawa, who is also affiliated with the University of São Paulo.

Language as a unique human trait

Miyagawa has long argued that all human languages share fundamental similarities, making it likely that they evolved from a common source. His past research has explored unexpected linguistic connections, such as similarities between English, Japanese, and Bantu languages.

Some scholars propose that language capacity dates back millions of years, based on the vocal abilities of primates.

However, Miyagawa believes this perspective is flawed. He emphasizes that human language is unique, not just because of vocal ability, but because of its combination of words and grammar, which creates an infinitely generative system of communication.

“Human language is qualitatively different because there are two things – words and syntax – working together to create this very complex system,” he explained.

“No other animal has a parallel structure in their communication system. And that gives us the ability to generate very sophisticated thoughts and to communicate them to others.”

The transition from thought to communication

The study also suggests that language did not begin as a social tool but instead may have first developed as an internal cognitive system.

“Language is both a cognitive system and a communication system,” Miyagawa said. “My guess is that prior to 135,000 years ago, it did start out as a private cognitive system, but relatively quickly that turned into a communications system.”

Human use of social language

If language was cognitively present before 135,000 years ago, when did it become an active part of human social life? The archaeological record offers clues.

Around 100,000 years ago, early humans began engaging in symbolic activities, such as making meaningful markings on objects and using fire to produce ocher, a decorative red pigment.

Such behaviors suggest that humans were using symbols to convey meaning – a crucial aspect of language. These findings reinforce the argument that language was the driving force behind the emergence of modern human behavior.

“Behaviors compatible with language and the consistent exercise of symbolic thinking are detectable only in the archaeological record of Homo sapiens,” the authors said.

A catalyst for human advancement

One of the study’s co-authors, Ian Tattersall, has previously proposed that language played a transformative role in human evolution. He argues that once language emerged, it triggered a cascade of innovations, from symbolic art to more complex social structures.

“Language was the trigger for modern human behavior,” Miyagawa said. “Somehow, it stimulated human thinking and helped create these kinds of behaviors. If we are right, people were learning from each other [due to language] and encouraging innovations of the types we saw 100,000 years ago.”

However, not all researchers agree. Some scholars propose a gradual development of complex behaviors, arguing that language was just one of many factors shaping human evolution.

Others believe that cultural changes – such as tool use and social coordination – may have influenced linguistic development rather than the other way around.

The origins of human language

Despite the ongoing debate, Miyagawa and his colleagues believe their study marks an important step forward in understanding how and when language emerged.

“Our approach is very empirically based, grounded in the latest genetic understanding of early Homo sapiens,” Miyagawa said. “I think we are on a good research arc, and I hope this will encourage people to look more at human language and evolution.”

By integrating genetic evidence with archaeological findings, this research provides a clearer timeline for when language capacity emerged.

While many questions remain, the study reinforces the idea that language was central to shaping human history, allowing our ancestors to develop complex cultures, communicate across generations, and ultimately, create the societies we live in today.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Image Credit: CC0 Public Domain

