When fossil evidence is limited, robots can help

Scientists often wonder how their ancestors took their first shaky steps from the watery realms onto the dry earth. A unique, interdisciplinary team of researchers led by the University of Cambridge used an innovative approach to explore this mystery. Their research involves studying fossils with the help of robots.

Embracing innovation

The best mysteries tend to have incomplete clues. The evolution of life from water to land is one of those mysteries. Our primary puzzle pieces? Limited fossil evidence.

This sparse evidence leaves researchers with an incomplete picture of how life transitioned from living in the water to thriving on land.

“Since fossil evidence is limited, we have an incomplete picture of how ancient life made the transition to land,” said lead author Dr. Michael Ishida from Cambridge’s Department of Engineering.

“Palaeontologists examine ancient fossils for clues about the structure of hip and pelvic joints, but there are limits to what we can learn from fossils alone. That’s where robots can come in, helping us fill gaps in the research, particularly when studying major shifts in how vertebrates moved.”

Robots and fossils

How do researchers fill in the gaps of an incomplete puzzle? Enter paleo-inspired robots and the modern-day “walking fish.”

Nature inspired the works of scientists at the Bio-Inspired Robotics Laboratory at Cambridge, led by Professor Fumiya Iida.

Using a combination of modern creatures like the mudskipper and ancient fossil evidence, scientists designed robotic models to test the theories of early land movement mechanics.

Robots expand on fossil evidence

The primary challenge these researchers face? The lack of comprehensive fossil records.

“In some cases, we’re just guessing how certain bones connected or functioned,” said Ishida. “That’s why robots are so useful – they help us confirm these guesses and provide new evidence to support or rebut them.”

That’s the beauty of using robots in this context. Robots don’t need complete, perfectly preserved fossil evidence.

They support and validate those educated guesses about the missing pieces, offering evidence that either affirms or challenges existing theories.

Potential of robots in paleontology

This blend of robotics and paleontology is a novelty in scientific circles. “There are only a few groups doing this kind of work,” said Ishida.

Robots provide insights into the mechanics of extinct animals that neither fossils nor modern species can achieve. They could hold the key to unlocking the secrets of long-extinct creatures’ biomechanics.

As the researchers continue their work actively building their paleo-robots, they anticipate results within the coming year.

It’s not just about deepening the understanding of evolutionary biology. They see potential for fostering collaborations between engineers and researchers from diverse fields.

Technology and evolutionary biology

The interdisciplinary approach undertaken by the Cambridge team highlights the synergy between technology and evolutionary biology. By synthesizing insights from both fields, researchers explore ancient evolutionary paths with unprecedented precision.

Robots serve as proxies for extinct organisms. This allows scientists to experimentally validate hypotheses regarding limb functions and terrestrial locomotion in early vertebrates.

The dynamic interaction propels the understanding of evolution and advances the capabilities of robotic design by infusing them with adaptable, nature-inspired mechanisms.

Modern science and beyond

The implications of this research extend far beyond historical inquiry. As robotic technology evolves, its applications may expand into diverse fields such as medicine and environmental science.

Developing agile, efficient robots with adaptive traits derived from ancient life forms could revolutionize prosthetic designs or lead to innovative exploration tools for extreme environments on Earth and other planets.

By learning from the evolutionary past, scientists can address contemporary challenges and set the stage for future technological advancements guided by natural principles.

Robots unraveling fossil evidence

This research offers a fresh perspective on how ancient life transitioned from water to land.

By bridging the gap between the past and the present with robotics, researchers provide a unique approach to studying evolution, one step at a time.

Professor Iida is a fellow of Corpus Christi College and Dr. Ishida is a postdoctoral research associate at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge.

The study is published in the journal Science Robotics.

