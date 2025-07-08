When grandparents live nearby, family support grows stronger

Family ties span generations in ways that often go unnoticed. Beyond the immediate household, the quiet bond between grandparents and grandchildren can play a powerful role in shaping lives.

A recent study by Olivia Healy and Rachel Dunifon at Cornell University sheds light on these overlooked ties.

Grandparents have long played an important role in families. They offer guidance, care, and sometimes even financial support. Prior to this study, however, little was known about how close most children live to their grandparents.

The researchers explored this connection using data from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics (PSID), a major long-term survey that collects detailed information about American households.

The study revealed that many children live surprisingly near their grandparents. This closeness affects how families share time, care, and resources.

Many kids live near grandparents

Earlier studies measured proximity using broad ranges, such as within 25 or 30 miles. That approach left out crucial details about families living extremely close together.

Healy and Dunifon used precise geographic data from the PSID. They measured distances down to census blocks – the smallest geographic units available in census data. This allowed them to see exactly how many children lived within walking distance of their grandparents.

The analysis showed that nearly half of American grandchildren live within 10 miles of a grandparent. About 13 percent of grandchildren live within just one mile. Surprisingly, this group is just as large as the group living 500 miles or more away.

The numbers suggest that many families have daily opportunities for interaction and mutual support.

Families living nearby often face struggles

Living near grandparents is not evenly spread across all families. The researchers found clear differences based on education, income, and family structure.

Families living closer to grandparents tend to face more economic challenges. Many have lower levels of education, and unmarried parents are more common in these households.

For example, 39 percent of mothers living within one mile of a grandparent have a high school degree or less. This compares to just 20 percent for families living at least 500 miles away.

These nearby families also tend to have lower household incomes and more single-parent households. Incomes for these close-knit families are often far below those of families living farther away.

Additionally, maternal grandparents are more likely to live near their grandchildren. The study found that 63 percent of close-living families were near the maternal side, compared to only 51 percent for those at greater distances.

Nearby families share more time

Proximity has a powerful effect on how much time families spend helping each other. Healy and Dunifon found that the closer families live, the more time they exchange.

Among families living within one mile of a grandparent, 61 percent reported receiving help from grandparents. Nearly the same share, 62 percent, reported providing help in return.

These families often devote many hours to helping one another. Those living within one mile received a median of 208 hours of help per year and provided 128 hours in return.

The numbers drop sharply as distance increases. Families living 500 miles or more away reported far fewer hours of shared help. The researchers confirmed that these differences were meaningful through statistical testing.

“Substantial numbers of grandchildren live very close to a grandparent,” said Dunifon. “Additionally, our results reveal that the characteristics of families living very close to grandparents differ from the characteristics of those living just a little farther away.”

Limits of monetary support

Interestingly, financial exchanges do not follow the same pattern as time-based support. The study found little difference in the likelihood of receiving money from grandparents based on distance.

Roughly one-fourth of families across most distance categories received money from grandparents. One exception stood out: families living more than 500 miles away reported higher median financial support, about $2,000 annually.

However, this spike did not suggest a consistent pattern of greater financial help among distant families.

When it came to giving money back to grandparents, proximity mattered slightly. Families living within 1 mile were somewhat more likely to provide financial assistance to grandparents than those living farther away.

Still, the key finding remained clear. Time-based exchanges dominate family interactions at close distances. Money plays a smaller, less predictable role.

Childcare support from grandparents

The study’s findings carry important lessons for understanding modern family life. Families living near grandparents often build daily habits around mutual support.

“This suggests that family members living in very close proximity are highly embedded in each other’s lives,” noted Dunifon.

Many of these time transfers likely involve childcare. This has wide-reaching effects. Grandparents can ease the burdens of working parents by caring for young children. Parents benefit from added help, while grandparents may gain emotional rewards from spending time with grandchildren.

Studies suggest that grandparents feel greater well-being when involved with their grandchildren. This highlights the potential benefits of these close living arrangements for all generations involved.

Living near grandparents strengthens bonds

This research stands out for focusing specifically on families with children. Previous studies largely focused on parents and adult children, often ignoring the presence of grandchildren.

By including grandchildren, Healy and Dunifon offer a more complete picture of family support networks. They also examined how distance shapes both time and money transfers, showing that proximity creates stronger daily connections.

“We highlight the significant numbers of grandchildren living in very close proximity to their grandparents and demonstrate that geographic distance, at a very fine scale, is linked to important time investments to and from households,” Dunifon said.

These findings also challenge assumptions that distant grandparents send more money to compensate for less face-to-face interaction. The study suggests that wealthier, distant families may not need as much financial help.

Distance deserves closer study

The researchers acknowledge some limits in their study. Their sample only includes grandparents who appear in the PSID dataset. This means their findings may not capture all families.

The team noted that some families may move closer in anticipation of major life events, like the birth of a grandchild. This possibility raises questions about how much of the observed proximity results from deliberate choices.

Still, the findings reveal strong evidence that geographic closeness shapes family life in America today. Future research may explore how these patterns affect the well-being of all three generations involved.

In the end, the study leaves readers with a clear message: geography plays a crucial role in American family life, and many children live closer to their grandparents than we might expect.

The study is published in the journal Demographic Research.

