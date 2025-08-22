When is the 'Black Moon' in 2025, and why does it occur?

Have you ever heard of a moon you cannot see? This Saturday, the night sky will host a rare event known as a Black Moon.

Its significance lies not just in its darkness, but in its timing. Skywatchers, astronomers, and even a few believers are eagerly anticipating this event.

What is a Black Moon?

The new moon that occurs precisely at 2:06 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on August 23 carries a special title, the Black Moon.

A Black Moon is a term used to describe a type of new moon, though it is not an official astronomical term.

Recalling the lunar cycle helps you understand this better. A full moon occurs when the side of the moon facing the Earth is entirely illuminated by the sun, appearing bright and circular in the night sky.

A new moon, on the other hand, happens when that side is in shadow, making the moon almost invisible. However, you could spot the thin silver crescent moon a couple of evenings later, about 30 to 40 minutes after sunset.

The Black Moon is simply a special new moon that appears according to these unusual calendar or seasonal patterns, making it a rare and intriguing event for skywatchers.

Monthly vs. seasonal Black Moons

In terms of calendar months, it is the second new moon occurring in that month. In terms of a season, it is the third new moon in a season that has four new moons.

Since the lunar cycle is about 29.5 days, we usually get one full moon and one new moon each month. If a month happens to have two full moons, the second one is called a Blue Moon.

Similarly, if a second new moon happens in a calendar month, it is a monthly Black Moon. These occur approximately once every 29 months and are the most common type of Black Moon.

A typical season lasts about three months, normally giving us three new moons. Rarely, a fourth new moon pops up.

In that case, the third new moon gets the “Black Moon” title. These seasonal Black Moons occur roughly once every 33 months. With this context, the upcoming Black Moon in 2025 takes on its seasonal significance.

Astrological and cultural significance

The Black Moon has captured human imagination for centuries, giving rise to various cultural and astrological interpretations.

Astrologically, the Black Moon is considered a time for new beginnings and intention-setting, and some even view it as a powerful moment for manifestation.

Some view it as marking the end of a cycle and a period of significant change, occasionally associated with prophecies.

Some religions see it as an apt time for spells, rituals, and other practices, believing that the dark sky enhances energy and intentions. In some modern spiritual communities, it is used for meditation and cleansing spaces.

The 2025 Black Moon

The current season is summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere. It falls between the solstice on June 20 or 21 and the equinox on September 22, depending on your time zone.

Within this period, new moons occur on June 25, July 24, August 23, and September 21. It is a very tight schedule for the fourth new moon to fit in, but it still manages to happen.

This means August 23 is the seasonal Black Moon in 2025.

How to observe the Black Moon?

The Black Moon’s moonless night provides a rare opportunity for stargazers. With deep darkness, it is perfect for observing summer stars when the Milky Way is at its peak in the Northern Hemisphere.

To get the best view, find a location far away from light pollution, ideally with no city lights on the southern horizon.

Look for the three bright stars of the Summer Triangle in the southeast: Vega, Deneb, and Altair. The Milky Way will stretch through the left side of the triangle, roughly from Deneb down to Altair, and from there down to the southern horizon.

Take advantage of the Black Moon, which provides the perfect opportunity to see our galaxy at its very best.

The information was obtained from Northeastern Global News.

