When will the Antarctic ice sheet collapse?

In a recent breakthrough study involving more than 50 global climate researchers, we now have a clearer projection of how carbon emissions may influence the degeneration of Antarctica’s ice sheet over the next three centuries.

The study mentions the critical role of collaborative modeling in forecasting the complex future of our planet’s icy extremity.

Antarctic ice in an uncertain future

Right now, predicting the fate of Antarctica’s glaciers post-2100 is like trying to read the tea leaves. The existing ice-sheet models give us varied outcomes.

So, what did these researchers do? They analyzed data from 16 different ice-sheet models and crunched the numbers.

And they all agree – ice sheet loss from Antarctica will indeed intensify. But it’s not all doom and gloom for now, as it will be gradual throughout the 21st century, even with the current carbon emissions.

Total collapse of the Antarctic ice sheet

The uniform pattern takes a nosedive past 2100. The models, under current emission levels, forecast a rapid retreat of ice in most of Antarctica’s western basins.

The aftermath? By 2200, melted glaciers might cause a rise in global sea levels by around 5.5 feet. Akin to watching an action thriller, some numerical experiments even predicted almost total collapse of the Antarctic ice sheet by 2300.

“The results show that the Antarctic contribution to sea-level rise remains limited until 2100 but increases rapidly afterward. The ice retreats in most basins of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, and some numerical experiments suggest a near-complete collapse of this region by 2300,” wrote the researchers.

“The time when these glaciers start retreating varies depending on the choice of ice flow model, but the speed at which they retreat is consistent among the models once the retreat begins.”

Need for long-term projections

Hélène Seroussi, lead author of the study and an associate professor at Dartmouth’s Thayer School of Engineering, argues that the conversation needs to shift.

“When you talk to policymakers and stakeholders about sea-level rise, they mostly focus on what will happen up to 2100. There are very few studies beyond that,” said Seroussi.

“Our study provides the longer-term projections that have been lacking. The results show that beyond 2100, the long-term impact for the regions most susceptible to sea-level rise become amplified.”

Looking at emissions scenarios

The team also modeled how Antarctica’s ice sheet would fare under both high and low emission scenarios through 2300.

“While current carbon emissions have only a modest impact on model projections for this century, the difference between how high- and low-emission scenarios contribute to sea-level rise grows sharply after 2100,” said co-author Mathieu Morlighem, a Dartmouth professor of earth sciences.

What does this mean for us? “These results confirm that it is critical to cut carbon emissions now to protect future generations,” said Professor Morlighem.

Timing of the collapse remains unknown

How and when the retreat of Antarctica’s ice sheet and glaciers would start is up for debate depending on the ice-flow model used. However, once a rapid loss of ice commences, all models concur that there will be no turning back.

“All the models agree that once these large changes are initiated, nothing can stop them or slow them down. Several basins in West Antarctica could experience a complete collapse before 2200,” said Seroussi.

“The exact timing of such collapses remains unknown and depends on future greenhouse gas emissions, so we need to respond quickly enough to reduce emissions before the major basins in Antarctica are lost.”

Future of the Antarctic ice sheet

Despite the grim outlook, there’s a silver lining. This study could pave the way for further collaborative models. These could hold the key to understanding and rectifying discrepancies in projections for regions with significant modeling uncertainties, including the Greenland ice sheet.

Despite the enormity of the task, Seroussi remains hopeful. “We’re learning from the community of scientists what is going to happen.”

“This collaboration means we have a better, more robust assessment of the uncertainty, and we can see where our models agree and where they disagree so that we know where to focus our future research.”

The study is published in the journal Earth’s Future.

