Where does happiness come from? It depends on who you are

What makes people happy has puzzled philosophers, psychologists, and ordinary people for centuries. Is happiness a gift we carry inside us, immune to outside conditions? Or is it built on the foundations of good jobs, strong relationships, financial comfort, and good health?

Every year, projects like the World Happiness Report attempt to measure and explain well-being across societies. Yet, the more we explore, the clearer it becomes: happiness isn’t simple, and it certainly isn’t the same for everyone.

A new study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour sheds powerful light on this puzzle. It challenges the idea that happiness follows one clear path. According to lead author Emorie Beck and her team, people find happiness in different ways – and what works for one person may not work at all for another.

“We have to understand the sources of happiness to build effective interventions,” said Beck, assistant professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis.

Two major views on happiness

For decades, researchers have debated whether happiness comes from our life circumstances or our inner world. The first model, known as the “bottom-up” approach, argues that happiness builds up from life’s specific parts.

When people are satisfied with domains such as their job, relationships, income, health, and housing, their overall life satisfaction improves. This model shapes many public policies and international surveys. These efforts aim to boost happiness by improving access to external goods and services that support well-being.

But life doesn’t always support that framework. Some people remain joyful even while facing hardship or loss. They seem untouched by circumstances that might break others. This brings attention to the “top-down” view of happiness.

This model suggests that personality traits, mindsets, and emotional habits shape how we experience life. It emphasizes mental health practices, therapy, or mindfulness as tools to improve well-being by adjusting internal attitudes.

“But we all know people in our lives who experience traumatic events yet seem to be happy,” noted Beck.

A new perspective on happiness

The idea that both internal and external forces shape happiness isn’t new. What makes this study stand out is its attempt to measure this interaction across individuals and time.

According to the third model Beck and her team explored, happiness may flow in both directions. Inner qualities and outer life domains affect each other in ways that are dynamic and complex. From this perspective, targeting either the environment or the mind can make a difference.

But this still leaves many questions unanswered. Do all people follow the same pattern? Do policies based on population averages truly help those they aim to support? To answer these questions, the researchers introduced a fourth idea – a “personalized happiness” perspective.

This new approach proposes that happiness is not universal. Instead, the causes and effects of happiness are idiographic, or specific to each person. What raises happiness for one individual may not move the needle at all for another.

Decades of data on happiness

To explore these ideas, Beck and her collaborators analyzed an enormous data set. They studied 40,074 people in five countries: Germany, Britain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and Australia.

These participants had taken part in repeated surveys over as many as 33 years. The surveys asked about their overall life satisfaction and satisfaction in five life areas: work, income, health, housing, and relationships.

“What comes out is that we see roughly equal groups that demonstrate each pattern,” Beck explained.

Some participants fit the bottom-up model. Their happiness closely tracked satisfaction in life’s domains. Others followed a top-down pattern. Their internal well-being remained stable despite changes in their life circumstances.

Another group showed bidirectional influence, where changes in one area affected the other. Finally, some individuals did not fit any clear model at all.

Personalized happiness is more than a theory

These findings gave weight to the personalized happiness approach. The researchers discovered that the population-level models often failed to match the actual patterns seen in individual lives.

Between 41.4% and 50.8% of participants showed mostly one-way influences between domain satisfaction and life satisfaction. Only 19.3% to 25.9% showed bidirectional effects.

This shows that population averages often hide personal truths. Happiness, the study reveals, is shaped by unique configurations of traits and experiences. Even two people with similar incomes or job satisfaction may report entirely different levels of happiness.

The data also revealed that some people’s overall satisfaction did not link clearly to any of the measured domains. These individuals may experience satisfaction influenced by broader structural forces or singular life events that were not captured in the surveys.

Implications for therapy

If the aim is to improve happiness for as many people as possible, this research sends a powerful message. One-size-fits-all strategies will not work. Improving healthcare, housing, or income may support some individuals, but not all.

Likewise, mindfulness programs or therapy-based initiatives may not benefit people whose happiness depends more on external conditions. “Importantly, the most effective policies will be tailored to the individual themselves,” said Beck.

This perspective urges governments, organizations, and mental health practitioners to think differently. Instead of targeting a universal happiness recipe, they should aim to understand the diverse ingredients people draw from to feel fulfilled.

Doing so might not just improve lives – it may also make public efforts more effective and meaningful.

“These things are treated separately, but they aren’t really. They feed into each other at a personal level,” Beck added.

Individual needs and differences

The idea of personalized happiness, while promising, also presents challenges. The study showed clear individual patterns, but distinguishing those from random variations is difficult.

Beck and her colleagues suggest that future research needs more precise and innovative methods to capture these subtle trends.

Supported by the National Institute on Aging, this study lays the groundwork for a more human-centered view of happiness. Rather than assuming happiness is something we all measure in the same way, it invites a deeper respect for individual stories, differences, and needs.

One path doesn’t fit all

This research invites us to rethink everything we thought we knew about happiness. It is not an endpoint with a single route. For some, it lies in community or stability. For others, it may come from within – through purpose, peace, or personal growth.

The science is clear: happiness is personal. To understand it, we must listen more closely, not just to the numbers, but to the people behind them.

Other contributors included Joshua Jackson of Washington University, Felix Cheung of the University of Toronto, and Stuti Thapa of the University of Tulsa.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

—–

