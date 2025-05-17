'Whistling' forest frogs recently discovered may be wiped out before we learn about them

Scientists warn that two recently recognized forest frog species face precarious conditions. They live in a narrow sliver of high-elevation rainforest, and experts fear even one large disturbance may push them toward extinction.

Professor Michael Mahony from the University of Newcastle has studied these amphibians and their limited habitats. Each population ekes out a living in cool, moist spots that are shrinking because of shifting weather patterns.

Isolated existence in upland forest

The Eungella Whirring Frog (Litoria eungellensis) persists in fewer than eight square miles (21 square kilometers) of upland Queensland forest. It tolerates a cooler environment than most other tree frogs in the area, but shifting temperatures and rainfall patterns will present new challenges.

The Atherton Whirring Frog (Litoria corbeni) occupies a separate section of the tropics, in northern Queensland, but also at higher elevations. Like its relative, it seems unable to adjust to warmer, drier conditions, which has conservationists concerned.

Sudden threats could be devastating

“One catastrophic event could wipe them out entirely,” said Luke Price, a researcher at the South Australian Museum.

These amphibians remain vulnerable to quick and catastrophic events. With habitats so restricted, any disaster in these cool enclaves could have devastating results.

Researchers note that increasing temperatures and less predictable rainfall might reduce the moist habitats on which these frogs depend. When water sources dwindle, the animals face an existential crisis that they may not survive.

Distinct traits of the forest frogs

Each species emits a distinct call that sets it apart from more common frogs in eastern Australia. Slight contrasts in vocalizations, combined with deeper genetic evidence, helped scientists recognize them as separate species.

Their coloring ranges from mustard-like hues to flashes of red on the hind legs. These markings help camouflage them among leaves and tree bark, but they offer no protection against heat waves or wildfires.

Why past climates matter

The discovery of these frogs also sheds light on Australia’s ancient climate history.

According to Price, their presence in isolated highland pockets suggests they once occupied a much larger range of connected wet forests during cooler, wetter periods.

This wider historical distribution supports the idea that climate shifts tied to continental drift and global circulation changes – not just modern greenhouse gas emissions – have shaped where species live today.

The frogs’ survival may depend on understanding both ancient trends and present-day pressures.

Big worries for small forest frogs

Low numbers and narrow territories qualify both frogs as highly threatened under the guidelines set by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Not only do they have minimal resilience to sudden habitat changes, but they also have no opportunities to migrate.

“The mantra of ‘adapt or perish’ doesn’t equally apply across species,” said Mahony. He pointed out that these highland frogs cannot move to cooler terrains any farther upslope.

In remote regions of Queensland, regular surveys are tough to coordinate. Gathering more data on frog numbers and breeding success takes time and resources, yet experts say such efforts are necessary for any hope of long-term preservation.

Fire management is especially difficult in mountainous rainforest. A wildfire in a unique gully or hillside might eliminate water sources and destroy frog refuges in one sweep, leaving no survivors to repopulate those areas.

What sets these forest frogs apart

Unlike many widespread amphibians, these whirring frogs show no signs of behavioral or ecological flexibility.

They are tightly tied to specific humidity levels, elevation zones, and vegetation types that can be lost quickly with even mild environmental shifts.

Researchers emphasize that while other species may bounce back or shift territory, these frogs lack both the numbers and the landscape corridors to do so.

That makes them much more vulnerable than most frogs in Australia’s lower altitudes.

Frogs take time to adapt

Some amphibian populations in other parts of the world have adapted to minor temperature shifts over thousands of years. However, rapid changes may prove too much for small groups that are isolated in tiny zones.

Scientists believe targeted protection of montane areas, along with active measures to maintain moisture levels, could buy these frogs more time. If reserves are created and carefully monitored, that might lessen the risk of sudden habitat loss.

Smaller species can vanish with little notice if they lack escape routes. Because these frogs can’t handle fluctuations in temperature or humidity, the strain of hotter days could tip the balance toward local extinctions.

Habitat restoration efforts and close watching by field biologists might help, but the situation remains tense. Their continued existence depends on coordinated steps that acknowledge the narrow margins in which they live.

The study is published in the journal Zootaxa.

