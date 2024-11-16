Who invented the wheel? It all started with stones

Who invented the wheel? This question has been a topic of debate for centuries. But because it predates recorded history, the exact inventor of the wheel has remained unknown.

Despite the wheel’s undeniable importance in human history, its origins have been shrouded in mystery and speculation. What we do know is that the wheel likely evolved over time from simpler tools.

Redefining the origins of the wheel

A new study on the evolution of the wheel has pushed the clock back by 6,000 years, offering new and compelling insights into this fascinating puzzle.

This discovery represents an exciting development that shatters the conventional timeline, moving it far beyond the previously accepted era of 4000 BC in ancient Mesopotamia.

It was during that period when the wheel was first recognized as an essential tool, initially used in pottery-making and preceding the Bronze Age innovation of wheeled vehicles by centuries.

This newfound understanding prompts a reevaluation of how early humans harnessed rotational technology and its transformative impact on the trajectory of human civilization.

The spotlight is now shining on an archaeological discovery in Israel that has potentially rewritten this humble invention’s history and shifted our understanding of early human ingenuity.

Over a hundred perforated pebbles – primarily composed of limestone and bearing a circular shape with a central hole – were unearthed at the Nahal-Ein Gev II site, a location that has already provided valuable insights into prehistoric life.

This extraordinary find represents a key milestone in the development of rotational tools, including our beloved wheel, and emphasizes the sophisticated craftsmanship and resourcefulness of early societies.

It reveals not only the ingenuity behind these tools but also hints at the broader implications for the evolution of technology and innovation in human history.

Invention of a wheel-shaped tool

What’s astonishing is that these ancient stones date back to approximately 12,000 years, far surpassing any previously known examples.

Scholars from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem suggest that these stones served as spindle whorls – round weighted objects attached to a spindle stick.

This tool was instrumental in gathering fibers such as wool and spinning them into yarn, demonstrating the human use of rotation with a wheel-shaped tool.

The first wheels in form and function

Professor Leore Grosman emphasized the importance of these artifacts, describing them as early examples of wheel-shaped tools connected to a rotating axle.

“These perforated stones are actually the first wheels in form and function – a round object with a hole in the center connected to a rotating axle, used long before the appearance of the wheel for transportation purposes,” said Professor Grosman.

This early use eventually paved the way for more advanced wheel-based rotational inventions, including the renowned potter’s wheel and, later, the significantly useful cart wheel.

Fingerprints of prehistoric innovation

“The most important aspect of the study is how modern technology allows us to delve deep into touching the fingerprints of the prehistoric craftsman, then learn something new about them and their innovativeness, and at the same time, about our modern technology and how we’re linked,” noted the researchers.

Their study embodies the “wheel and axle” concept, a revolutionary mechanism that triggered technology’s transformation from linear to rotary motion.

The paper concludes that the ancient origins tied to the carts’ prominence during the Bronze Age now focus on a much-earlier wheel-shaped tool.

So, the next time you marvel at the complexity of modern machinery, remember its connection to these humble stones from 12,000 years ago, and appreciate the role of human innovation throughout the ages.

Human ingenuity and innovation

This discovery not only enriches our understanding of early technological advancements but also illustrates the seamless progression from simple tools to complex mechanisms.

The spindle whorls unearthed at Nahal-Ein Gev II showcase the fundamental principles of rotational technology, a concept that would eventually lead to the wheel’s application in pottery, transportation, and machinery.

By examining these early developments, researchers draw parallels between ancient creativity and modern technology, highlighting the continuous thread of human ingenuity through the ages.

The study is published in the journal Plos One.

