Why are so many dogs obese? A new study reveals the truth

About half of the dogs in the United States are overweight. That might not surprise you if your pup constantly begs for treats. But the reasons behind canine obesity go deeper than a dog’s appetite.

A recent study by scientists at Texas A&M University, in collaboration with the Dog Aging Project, points to a more complicated picture.

The study suggests that dog obesity is shaped by a complex mix of factors including breed, living environment, food motivation, and whether it’s the owner or the veterinarian who recognizes the issue.

Breed influences dog obesity risk

The researchers looked at data from dog owners and veterinarians, using survey responses and medical records to track patterns in canine weight. One major takeaway: breed groups matter.

Dogs from active breed groups – like retrievers, spaniels, and setters – were about 10% more likely to have a strong drive for food than other dogs.

“Our study confirmed that dogs in the sporting group – which in our study group were largely Labrador retrievers and Golden retrievers – have a greater likelihood to have high food motivation,” said Dr. Kate Creevy, Dog Aging Project chief veterinary officer.

“Given that these are two of the most common breeds in the U.S., it is vital that both veterinarians and dog owners understand the diet management strategies necessary for achieving a healthy weight.”

The role of environment

The study didn’t just stop at breed. Where a dog lives – and who it lives with – matters too. Dogs in urban areas and those in multi-dog homes were also more likely to have higher food motivation.

“It’s likely that these factors influence the amount of exercise that dogs get in addition to their access to food,” Creevy said. “Some dogs may seek food out of boredom, which may increase in environments where exercise and enrichment are less available.”

“Additionally, owners with multiple dogs may choose certain feeding practices – including free feeding – out of convenience, which can lead to more food being available.”

Tracking and managing a dog’s weight

Interestingly, the team also found that owners were more likely to watch their dog’s weight if they personally believed their dog was overweight. But if a vet noticed the weight issue and the owner didn’t, the owner was less likely to take action.

This disconnect might come down to a lack of familiarity with body condition scores (BCS) – a common tool vets use to assess fat accumulation in dogs.

“A BCS plays a key role in helping veterinarians communicate with owners about their dog’s weight, which is why we need to continue increasing use of these scores,” Creevy said.

“Studies have shown that owners of dogs that are active in sports are more likely to know how to assess BCS, which suggests that owner motivation may play a role in learning how to apply BCS to help their dogs maintain a healthy weight.”

Even though it is standard practice, the study found that about a third of vet records didn’t include a BCS in the past year. That missing data can make it harder to track and manage a dog’s weight effectively.

Losing weight is hard – even for dogs

Knowing a dog is overweight is one thing. Helping them slim down is another. According to Creevy, previous research has shown that weight loss interventions for dogs are not always successful, especially if they’re not followed consistently.

“Sometimes there are issues in communication between the veterinarian and the owner, and given what we learned from this study, it’s also possible that some breeds require even stricter feeding practices,” noted Creevy.

Weight loss plans that aren’t tailored or consistently followed can easily fall apart. That’s why expert guidance – and a plan that works for both the dog and the owner – is key.

Protecting obese dogs

If you think your dog may be overweight, the best step is to talk to an expert. A veterinarian can assess your dog’s body condition, suggest feeding guidelines, and help you create an exercise routine that makes sense for your pet.

“Overweight dogs are prone to numerous health problems, including skin disease, diabetes, and arthritis,” Creevy said.

“It is imperative that veterinarians develop a better understanding of canine obesity and whether it may be linked to social, environmental, or demographic factors so that we can give every dog the best possible quality of life.”

The full study was published in the journal American Journal of Veterinary Research.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–