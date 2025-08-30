Why binge-watching may actually be good for you

We all know the pull of one more episode. Streaming services make it easy to keep watching, and though it often feels like a guilty pleasure, new research suggests it may not be entirely bad.

A study from the University of Georgia (UGA) highlights that binge-watching or marathon reading can actually strengthen how we remember stories.

These memories may not vanish once the credits roll but instead linger in our minds, shaping imagination and reflection.

Binge watching strengthens memory

The research connects this phenomenon to something called retrospective imaginative involvement, or RII. It refers to how people continue to think about characters and events after finishing a story.

Rather than ending with the last chapter or episode, stories are reconstructed, expanded, and sometimes even altered in imagination.

“Humans are storytelling creatures. One of the functions of narratives is the ability to satisfy motivations for things like connecting with other people, feeling autonomous and confident, and even security and safety. Stories have characters that fulfill these roles, and we can satisfy those needs through them,” noted Joshua Baldwin, lead author of the study.

Memory and imagination

The study shows that people who binge-watch are more likely to engage with stories later, carrying them into daydreams. Consecutive viewing appears to help audiences create richer mental models of characters and worlds, which makes these stories more accessible in memory.

By consuming content in longer stretches, viewers weave tighter connections across episodes and character arcs, allowing subtle details to resonate more clearly.

This means binging may support stronger recall in the short term, even if some details fade over time. More importantly, it keeps the emotional and thematic essence alive, which is what fuels imagination and encourages people to revisit stories in new, creative ways.

Why people binge watch

Why people binge also matters. Some are drawn to stories to escape stress, while others seek to expand their sense of self through new perspectives.

The Temporarily Expanding Boundaries of the Self (TEBOTS) model suggests narratives allow people to step outside daily limits and experience autonomy, competence, and connection in imagined worlds.

Escapism-driven viewing, on the other hand, gives relief by pushing aside everyday stress. The study found both motivations can lead to retrospective imagination, though expansion motives appear more powerful in creating long-lasting engagement.

Enjoyment versus appreciation

Not all stories affect memory the same way. Lighter tales that are fun and easy to watch often spark simple recollections.

By contrast, appreciated stories (those that feel deep, moving, or even bittersweet) encourage people to reimagine, expand, and reshape them.

These more reflective narratives are especially likely to trigger dynamic forms of imagination, such as changing events or exploring hidden backstories.

Stress and leisure time

Stress does not influence story recall in a simple way. When stress is low or moderate, imagination can act as a relief, giving people a way to unwind and mentally process experiences. In these cases, stories serve as a calming outlet.

However, when stress levels rise too high, the brain becomes overloaded, leaving fewer mental resources available for remembering or reflecting on narratives. Instead of nurturing imagination, the mind directs energy toward coping with immediate pressures.

Leisure time changes the picture. When people have free, relaxed moments, their minds are more open to revisiting favorite stories. These quiet breaks – during a walk, while chatting, or simply reflecting – create mental space for narratives to return, grow, and shape daydreams.

Binge watching can support coping

Binge-watching has often been criticized for harming sleep and well-being. But this research suggests the picture is more nuanced.

For some, it builds mental models that last well beyond the show itself. These memories and imagined extensions may even help people cope with challenges, making stories an ongoing psychological resource.

“People who have that habit of binge-watching shows often aren’t doing it passively but are actually actively thinking about it afterwards. They’re very much wanting to engage with stories, even when they’re not around to watch shows,” said Baldwin.

Stories live on beyond the screen

Most people think bingeing means wasting hours in front of a screen. But the study shows it can be much more than that.

When you get lost in a story, the characters and emotions often tag along even after you stop watching. Sometimes they reappear in daydreams, other times in quiet reflections when your mind drifts.

This habit doesn’t just strengthen memory. It can stir creativity, spark imagination, and even help people make sense of their own lives.

Stories can offer comfort, connection, or a fresh perspective – things we all need from time to time. That’s why they rarely end with the credits. Instead, they linger in our thoughts, shaping how we dream, reflect, and connect with the world.

The study is published in the journal Acta Psychologica.

