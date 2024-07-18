Why do astronauts’ meals lose flavor in space?

Flavor seems to vanish when you’re floating in space far above the world – maybe even on your way to Mars. As an astronaut, you open your meal packet, anticipating a tasty repast, only to find that your food tastes bland.

This isn’t just your imagination; space travelers have long reported that flavor diminishes in zero gravity. But why does this happen?

A new study from RMIT University may have uncovered some answers to this cosmic culinary conundrum.

The researchers have delved into the complex relationship between our environment, our senses, and our perception of flavor, shedding new light on why space meals might be missing that certain zing.

Unraveling the flavor mystery in space

The question of why astronauts report that their meals taste bland in space has been a hard nut to crack. With this latest study, we might just be a step closer to finding the answers.

The research focused on common food aromas – essentially, the cues our brains use to anticipate how food will taste – and how their perception changes in isolated environments like space.

The research team conducted an experiment using vanilla and almond extracts and lemon essential oil. The participants experienced a simulated version of the International Space Station (ISS) environment, replete with virtual reality goggles.

The results were intriguing: participants found the vanilla and almond aromas more intense in the simulated space environment, while the lemon scent remained steady.

Changes in aroma perception

According to Dr. Julia Low, the lead researcher from the School of Science, these changes in aroma perception could be traced back to a specific sweet chemical found in vanilla and almond aromas, called benzaldehyde.

The experts found that a person’s sensitivity to this specific smell and their spatial perception significantly influenced their taste experience.

“A greater sense of loneliness and isolation may also play a role, and there are implications from this study around how isolated people smell and taste food,” said Dr. Low.

Interestingly, this is the first study of its kind to include a large sampling size – 54 adults – to capture the variation in personal experiences with taste and aroma in isolated environments.

Personalized diets on Earth

But the study’s findings aren’t limited to astronauts and future space tourists. There’s a broader impact, as these findings can help craft personalized diets for people living in relative isolation on Earth, such as residents of nursing homes.

“One of the long-term aims of the research is to make better tailored foods for astronauts, as well as other people who are in isolated environments, to increase their nutritional intake closer to 100 percent,” said Dr. Low.

The study also provides new insights into the issue of fluid shift. This is a phenomenon where weightlessness in space causes body fluids to shift from lower to upper parts of the body, causing facial swelling and nasal congestion that can affect smell and taste.

Understanding this phenomenon is important if we want to improve the dining experience of our space explorers.

A gateway to future space nutrition

Professor Gail Iles from RMIT, a former astronaut instructor and co-researcher, believes this research is crucial for the future of space travel, especially for long-term missions.

“What we’re going to see in the future with the Artemis missions are much longer missions, years in length, particularly when we go to Mars, so we really need to understand the problems with diet and food and how crew interact with their food,” said Professor Iles.

“If astronauts are still not enjoying their food even after fluid shift effects have gone, suggesting that there’s something more to this,” noted Dr. Low.

The study could pave the way for more research into the way we perceive food – both on Earth and beyond.

By fully understanding how isolation and space travel affect our sense of taste, we can begin to create personalized diets that not only satisfy our astronauts but also help them meet their nutritional needs.

The study is published in the journal International Journal of Food Science.

Image Credit: NASA

