Why jumping spiders mimic wasps during mating dances

In nature’s endless game of survival and attraction, appearances can deceive. A soft flutter of wings might signal prey, a wasp, or danger. A bright color could warn of poison or invite a mate. But in one curious case, a dancing jumping spider has taken deception to a whole new level.

Jumping spiders are not what people typically imagine when they think of showy, dramatic displays. Yet one species, the Maratus vespa, does something few creatures dare. This jumping spider imitates one of its biggest threats – a wasp.

This surprising performance raised a question that scientists at the University of Cincinnati couldn’t ignore: why would a spider mimic a predator during something as important as courtship?

That question led to an experiment unlike most in behavioral biology. And the journey from simple curiosity to machine-aided discovery unveiled a strange and brilliant piece of evolutionary theater.

Jumping spiders in a wasp disguise

With travel restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, fieldwork came to a halt. But curiosity did not. Biologists at the University of Cincinnati turned to computers, hoping to uncover the secrets behind the spider’s dramatic disguise.

Humans often see faces where none exist, on rocks, in tree bark, even in cloud formations. Scientists wondered if the spider’s “wasp face” was a real mimicry or simply a trick of human perception.

To answer this question, the researchers needed a third party without such bias. They used computer vision techniques and machine learning.

Neural networks were trained to identify and classify images of different insect and spider species based on patterns and shapes. The test included 62 species, from jumping spiders to flies and wasps.

Wasp-like spiders trick algorithm

The results surprised the researchers. The artificial intelligence made classification errors nearly 12 percent of the time across all species. Thirteen species were identified correctly every single time. But others were harder to pin down.

“The original idea was inspired by one species, a peacock jumping spider called Maratus vespa, which is Latin for wasp,” said UC student and study lead author Olivia Harris.

In the case of Maratus vespa and a few other spiders, the AI struggled more than usual. It misidentified these spiders as wasps more than 20 percent of the time. Even without human bias, the computer saw what looked like a wasp.

This revealed something important. The spider’s mimicry may be strong enough to fool not just people but machines as well. If artificial intelligence gets confused, real predators might too.

Spider’s dance looks like a wasp

Maratus vespa is no ordinary spider. During courtship, it performs an elaborate dance. It raises its abdomen to display bright, bold patterns. The colors echo those of a wasp’s body. But it doesn’t stop there.

This jumping spider also raises side flaps on its body. The added shape creates the outline of a wasp’s triangular face.

The mimicry becomes more convincing with movement, colors, and structure. And this illusion, oddly enough, is used in one of the most vulnerable moments of its life, mating.

“That got us thinking,” Harris said. “Why would a spider want to look like a wasp, which is a predator of spiders, especially as a primary element of its courtship display?” The answer lies in attention, survival, and split-second timing.

Male jumping spiders seeking attention

Jumping spiders are highly visual animals. They have multiple sets of eyes, each with different abilities. Females especially are careful observers.

When they detect movement from afar, particularly something that resembles a predator, they freeze and focus.

It turns out, this reaction might give males a critical opening. If the female thinks a wasp is nearby, she becomes alert but still. That moment of pause may allow the male spider to begin his courtship display.

The study’s authors believe the male uses this mimicry as a tactic. It isn’t to scare her, but to capture her attention and hold it long enough to start the dance.

Spiders aren’t the only tricksters

Nature is full of strange strategies when it comes to attracting mates. Some male moths, for example, imitate the ultrasonic calls of bats. This discourages females from flying away.

In Africa, topi antelope bulls pretend to spot predators to stop females from leaving their territory.

“But this is the only case we’ve found of males mimicking a predator visually,” she said.

Visual mimicry as a courtship trick remains extremely rare. That makes the Maratus vespa spider an unusual and fascinating example.

The study suggests this behavior represents a form of sensory exploitation. The male takes advantage of how the female processes visual information.

The limits of illusion

Professor Nathan Morehouse, who co-authored the study, explained that the illusion works best from a distance or from the female’s side view.

These angles rely on her peripheral vision, which sees only in green. At that range, the bright pattern and angular shape suggest danger. But when the male moves closer, the illusion wears off.

“Females will not be fooled forever. If they were, they would be robbed of the ability to make mate choices, which would put the species at a long-term disadvantage,” Morehouse said. “It’s beneficial for the males to break the illusion.”

In other words, the mimicry is a tool to get noticed, not to deceive permanently. The female must still decide if the male is worthy. And once she’s focused, she uses her color-sensitive front eyes to make that decision.

Jumping spiders posing as wasps

The team now hopes to follow up with behavioral studies. They want to test if live female spiders behave differently based on the strength of the male’s visual mimicry.

Do some jumping spiders copy wasps better than others? Do females prefer males with more convincing patterns? And can these differences affect which males succeed in passing on their genes?

These questions may reveal even more about how animals use deception not just for survival, but for love.

In the meantime, Maratus vespa continues to dance its strange, bright, and possibly risky dance in the wilds of Australia. A spider pretending to be its enemy, all in the name of romance.

The study is published in the journal Behavioral Ecology.

