Why meditation and critical thinking matter in the age of AI
04-11-2025

Why meditation and critical thinking matter in the age of AI

Andrei Ionescu
Earth.com staff writer

Recent insights suggest that reflective habits – like meditation and critical thinking – can help people embrace artificial intelligence without succumbing to its drawbacks. As AI weaves itself into daily life, balanced use becomes crucial.

Digital strategy expert Giulio Toscani has interviewed 150 AI specialists across 50 countries. He argues in his new book, Augmented: prAIority to Enhance Human Judgment through Data and AI, that humans often operate on autopilot, craving instant gratification.

“The growing allure of AI lies in its powerful ability to cater to our desires, providing us with instant gratification whenever and however we want it,” he said.

“This is particularly appealing in an increasingly digital and fast-paced world where people often face isolation and boredom. However, this very convenience and responsiveness of AI also pose a risk – its addictive potential.”

Managing AI’s addictive potential

Toscani warns that limited awareness of AI’s risks leads many to adopt new tools prematurely, exposing themselves to data privacy breaches, online harassment, and misinformation.

According to Toscani, it is essential to pause and reflect on how these interactions shape and are shaped by our actions to encourage a cultural shift towards valuing long-term thinking over immediate gratification.

Deliberate examination of AI’s role can guide more thoughtful choices. This reflective approach helps us understand the broader implications of technology, beyond immediate functionality and efficiency, noted Toscani.

“It allows us to consider how technology impacts our lives, relationships, and ethical considerations, guiding us toward more deliberate and informed decisions.”

Meditation and responsible AI use

Toscani, who has practiced Vipassana meditation at six 10-day silent retreats, sees it as a way to reflect on the responsible use of AI and become aware of one’s digital habits.

“This growing practice encourages individuals to critically assess their technological choices, considering the broader implications for themselves, their communities, and society at large.”

“By fostering a culture of mindful reflection on how we interact with technology, meditation plays a crucial role in promoting responsible and ethical use. Emphasizing reflection helps us make more informed, deliberate decisions that enhance the positive impact of technology while mitigating its risks.”

Toscani noted that the cultural shift toward mindfulness encourages us to consider the broader implications of our technological choices, promoting a more responsible and humane relationship with the tools that shape our lives.

Critical thinking in action

Toscani cautions against over-reliance on AI for vital cognitive tasks. He urges practices such as journaling, debate, and handwriting to maintain deep thinking.

“By consciously balancing the use of AI with the development and maintenance of our cognitive skills, we can harness the power of AI without sacrificing our intellectual autonomy.”

He also mentioned that as we continue to integrate AI into our lives, we must remain vigilant about its impact on our cognitive processes, ensuring that we remain active participants in our own intellectual development.

Using AI to enhance human capabilities

Though challenges exist, Toscani calls AI a revolutionary tool in human history. Drawing from ancient philosophy, he proposes the concept of “prAIority,” a focus on data, AI systems, and human judgment underpinned by ethics.

This approach aims to preserve autonomy and trust, all while driving innovation. Moreover, he also advocates applying AI where it matters most, such as healthcare, education, creative fields, and complex decision-making.

“Through strategic prioritization, we can unlock the full potential of AI as a force for good, transforming our world and enriching the human experience in ways that were once unimaginable,” he explained.

“By thoughtfully selecting areas where AI can be most beneficial, we ensure that this powerful technology enhances human capabilities rather than disrupts them.”

Keeping technology under control

Toscani also stated the primary goal is to use AI to augment human intelligence and creativity, enabling us to solve complex problems, innovate in ways previously unimaginable, and improve our overall quality of life.

In a world where AI is rapidly evolving, reflection, meditation, and critical thinking help maintain autonomy.

By examining our reliance on AI, we keep technology under our control rather than the other way around. This mindful balance lets us maximize AI’s benefits while safeguarding our judgment, creativity, and humanity.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2025/04/memories_brain_how-they-are-formed_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
How does the brain create and retrieve memories? Scientists figured it out
2024/11/Earth_mass-extinction-event_Pangea-Ultima-supercontinent_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
Study predicts how and when humans and mammals will face extinction
A,Young,African-american,Man,Is,Meditating,In,A,Bright,,Minimalist
04-11-2025
Why meditation and critical thinking matter in the age of AI
Dna,Molecule.,Medical,And,Heredity,Genetic,Health,Concept.,Technology,Science.
04-11-2025
Everyday DNA damage requires constant repair, and now we know how the body fixes it
2025/04/Vitamin-k-brain-1.jpg
04-11-2025
Vitamin K protects the aging brain in many important ways
Young,Beautiful,Hispanic,Woman,Having,Video,Call,Communicate,With,Sign
04-11-2025
Remarkable new AI tech translates American Sign Language in real-time
2025/04/carbon-capture-storage_permanent_co2-water_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
Is it possible to 'permanently' remove CO2 from the atmosphere? Science found a way
2025/04/brushing-teeth_gum-disease_connected-liver-disease_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
Brushing your teeth regularly can prevent deadly liver disease
Alzheimer,Blood,Test,Diagnostics,And,Dementia,Screening,For,Early,Detection
04-11-2025
Breakthrough: New blood test for early detection of Alzheimer's disease
2025/04/hidden-galaxies_SPIRE-DarkField_upending-cosmology_credit-Chris-Pearson_1m.jpg
04-11-2025
"Hidden galaxies" discovery would upend our current understanding of the universe
2025/04/Climate-change-is-making-your-allergies-worse-and-lasting-longer.jpg
04-11-2025
Climate change is making allergy season worse and longer-lasting
2025/04/mercury-pollution.jpg
04-11-2025
Mercury pollution in the Amazon is recorded in tree rings
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2025 Earth.com
All rights reserved