Why multitasking feels easy at times - and impossible at others

Baking while listening to music or toggling between emails can seem like everyday behavior. Many people assume multitasking is a universal ability that applies to every situation in the same way.

A recent analysis suggests that this skill may be more layered than we realize. Instead of a single capacity, new research indicates that multitasking relies on both broad problem-solving traits and specialized tools unique to certain activities.

The study was led by Dr. Alan Wong, an expert in the School of Psychology at the University of Surrey. He collaborated with Dr. Yetta Kwailing Wong to examine how people manage more than one task at a time.

The challenge of multitasking

For the study, 224 university students were asked to tackle nine distinct tasks. Each activity fell under task switching, concurrent performance, or more elaborate sessions that required prioritization.

“These findings show that multitasking is not a one-size-fits-all skill. To understand and improve multitasking, we need to consider both the broad capabilities that apply across tasks and the specialized skills needed for specific situations,” said Dr. Alan Wong.

Mastering multitasking skills

The researchers discovered that some aspects of multitasking, such as quick shifts between tasks, spring from a general mental capacity.

At the same time, concurrent multitasking and more intricate challenges rely on distinct components that seem tied to each setting.

This layered approach may explain why certain individuals excel at switching from one email to another yet struggle when responsibilities overlap.

No single trait covers every scenario; therefore performance varies depending on the demands.

Results depend on tasks

Earlier reports suggested that women performed better when tested on swift task transitions, while other work hinted men were better at side-by-side tasks.

Researchers say those differences might have appeared because each study measured a distinct variety of multitasking.

Conflicting outcomes may arise when scholars focus on just one angle of multitasking. Since this ability is not uniform, the findings may shift depending on the exact type of activity involved.

The role of memory

Complex task juggling often hinges on working memory capacity, the brain’s ability to temporarily store and manipulate information.

Those who handle overlapping demands typically show a stronger aptitude for monitoring details and reorganizing tasks on short notice.

A higher working memory capacity can lighten the cognitive load by allowing multiple pieces of information to stay active. This supports better decision-making and faster responses under pressure.

Multitasking in everyday life

Multitasking appears in everyday life, whether someone is checking texts while preparing a meal or browsing social media during a video chat. Balancing these actions may feel second nature, but each scenario taps into a different cluster of skills.

The study suggests that sharpening these abilities involves training more than just a single repetitive task. Mixing different types of challenges strengthens broader mental agility as well as the finer skills needed for specific situations.

“Training to improve multitasking abilities shouldn’t focus on just one type of task. Instead, a variety of challenges is required to build both general multitasking ability and specific skills needed for particular scenarios,” said Dr. Yetta Kwailing Wong.

Tech and design use

Digital platforms, such as productivity tools and gaming environments, could benefit from this multitasking model.

By recognizing the difference between general and specific skills, developers might tailor software features that train or support one without overwhelming the other.

Game designers, for instance, might design challenges that isolate task switching to strengthen cognitive flexibility.

Meanwhile, educational software could gradually blend in complex multitasking layers that train prioritization and memory without causing user fatigue.

Pinpointing what drives success

Experts recommend that workplaces and educators include exercises that involve shifting back and forth between projects, as well as simultaneously managing two duties. That way, people can refine a wide-ranging set of talents and also polish those unique to each context.

This broader perspective may spark new tools for evaluating how individuals perform under various loads. Embracing multiple training methods could alleviate stress for those juggling hectic routines.

Researchers see potential in tests that measure both shared and distinct elements of multitasking. These approaches might guide creators of educational apps and productivity platforms toward more effective features.

Understanding the nuances of multitasking might also reduce confusion about who excels and why. Pinpointing what drives success in each category could lead to fairer evaluations in both academic and professional settings.

Improving how we multitask

The research opens doors for more inclusive discussions about how people split their time and attention.

Tailored solutions might emerge that help individuals excel in specific contexts without feeling pressured by one-size-fits-all standards.

Further work could investigate creative ways to measure and improve these different forms of multitasking. This may prompt people to adopt more targeted strategies when tackling multiple demands.

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–