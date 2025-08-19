Why our sun is unusually calm - and what that means for Earth

The sun is ramping up right now. We’re in one of its most active periods, something that happens roughly every 11 years. That means more solar storms, more polar lights, and more disruptions to satellites and electrical systems here on Earth.

But even at its wildest, our sun is relatively quiet compared to others like it. In fact, its strongest radiation outbursts are 10 to 100 times weaker than those from similar stars. That surprising calmness may be a key reason life on Earth exists at all.

Scientists at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) in Germany believe they may have found an explanation for the sun’s stability. And it might come down to something closer to home: the planets in our solar system.

Planets shape the sun’s activity

Over the past decade, researchers at HZDR have developed a model that ties nearly all of the sun’s activity cycles to the gravitational pull of the planets. Venus, Earth, and Jupiter line up every 11 years and create a combined tidal force on the sun.

This isn’t a simple push and pull. It’s more like a steady nudge, one that keeps the sun’s magnetic engine ticking in a predictable rhythm. When combined with the sun’s own motion through space, this mechanism produces overlapping cycles that match what we see in solar behavior.

“All the solar cycles identified are a logical consequence of our model; its explanatory power and internal consistency are really astounding. Each time we have refined our model we have discovered additional correlations with the periods observed,” said Frank Stefani, one of the lead researchers at HZDR.

Cycle that limits solar activity

In their most recent study, the team focused on a specific cycle known as the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation, or QBO. This is a smaller pattern – about two years long – that shows up in various features of solar activity.

The model doesn’t just predict the QBO. It gives it an exact period and shows that the QBO actually limits the sun’s overall activity.

While the main 11-year cycle swings between high and low magnetic fields, QBO adds a shorter pattern on top. That causes the sun to spend less time at peak magnetic strength, which means fewer extreme solar events overall.

Bursts of solar radiation

Previous solar data put the QBO somewhere between 1.5 and 1.8 years. Some earlier studies hinted at a connection between QBO and bursts of high-energy solar particles that hit Earth’s surface. These are called Ground Level Enhancement (GLE) events, and they can cause sudden spikes in cosmic radiation.

“A study conducted in 2018 shows that radiation events measured close to the ground occurred more in the positive phase of an oscillation with a period of 1.73 years. Contrary to the usual assumption that these solar particle eruptions are random phenomena, this observation indicates a fundamental, cyclical process,” Stefani noted.

When the team reanalyzed the timeline of these events, they found the strongest correlation at 1.724 years. That number lined up almost perfectly with the 1.723-year cycle predicted by their model.

“This value is remarkably close to the value of 1.723 years which occurs in our model as a completely natural activity cycle,” said Stefani. “We assume that it is QBO.”

Why the sun stays relatively calm

The QBO’s influence may explain why our sun doesn’t produce the kinds of violent eruptions seen from similar stars.

In the team’s model, the QBO creates a “bimodal” pattern in the sun’s magnetic field. That is, instead of peaking once and staying high, the magnetic strength sees two peaks with a dip in between. That dip lowers the sun’s average field strength over time.

“This effect is so important because the sun is most active during the highest field strengths. This is when the most intense events occur, with huge geomagnetic storms like the Carrington event of 1859 when polar lights could even be seen in Rome and Havana, and high voltages damaged telegraph lines,” said Stefani.

“If the sun’s magnetic field remains at lower field strengths for a significantly longer period of time, however, this reduces the likelihood of very violent events,” he added.

The sun’s built-in stability

The study suggests that the relatively calm nature of our sun may not be an accident. It could be the result of a finely balanced set of gravitational nudges from its surrounding planets – especially from Earth, Venus, and Jupiter.

According to the researchers, this built-in stability might be part of why Earth has been such a good home for life.

While solar physicists are still piecing together the full story, the research from Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf offers a new way to think about the sun – not just as a fiery ball of gas, but as part of a much more synchronized system than we ever imagined.

The full study was published in the journal Solar Physics.

