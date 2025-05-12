Why some babies walk much earlier than others

Babies are widely known to begin walking anywhere between 8 months and 24 months of age, and many parents keep a watchful eye out for this milestone. New findings indicate that the timing of those first wobbly steps is influenced by specific genes that are tied to motor development.

The discovery stems from a large investigation that examined data from over 70,000 infants, and uncovered multiple genetic markers that shape the age of walking. The research offers a fresh perspective on the interplay between a child’s biology and early movements.

Walking marks a major shift in toddler independence. Motor control of the legs, hips, and trunk progresses gradually as children experiment with cruising, standing, and balancing.

Researchers also note that this step can connect to overall health and social growth. Children who begin walking a bit on the late side occasionally raise red flags, yet differences often exist within normal limits.

How genes influence motor skills

“Most babies take their first step sometime between ages 8 months and 24 months, so it is a wide window in which this exciting milestone happens. It is a big moment for both parents and baby; it symbolises a new phase in a child’s life,” said Professor Angelica Ronald from the University of Surrey.

In the past, experts focused more on environmental and cultural factors that might nudge some infants to stand tall and march off earlier. This new line of research, however, reveals 11 areas of the genome that appear linked to variations in walking age.

“Until now, we didn’t understand what causes the wide differences between children in when they take their first steps. Parents might often worry that walking early or late is a bad sign or that they have done something wrong,” said study lead author Dr. Anna Gui from the University of Essex.

Brain development and motor control

The genes tied to walking age also appear to influence how the cortex, the brain’s outer layer, develops its folds and ridges.

These patterns are tied to brain maturity and motor control, which may explain why some children are naturally ready to walk sooner than others.

In fact, one gene called RBL2, which is already linked to rare neurodevelopmental disorders, showed a strong connection to walking age and brain structure. Variations in this gene were also associated with changes in early brain volume in areas responsible for balance and coordination.

Implications for childhood

The researchers found a link between the genes governing motor development and a lower chance of receiving an ADHD diagnosis in those who start walking relatively later within the typical range.

The overlap between the genes that drive movement in infancy and those connected to attention differences is intriguing.

They also uncovered a connection between later walking and certain genes involved in higher educational attainment. This subtle genetic relationship does not imply that late walkers always become star students, but it highlights the intricate biological factors behind early steps.

Patterns of baby walking

Patterns of early crawling, balancing, and walking can vary wildly, even within the same family. Some children are determined to chase older siblings, while others are content to scoot around on their bottoms.

Many doctors say parents should stay alert for significant delays, yet a slight lag might be part of a normal genetic pattern.

The findings help explain why one baby might toddle off at 9 months while another confidently strides across the living room only at 15 months.

Future research directions

“It is exciting to be able to discover the genes that influence when children learn to walk. Starting to walk independently is a major milestone for young children,” said Professor Ronald.

She hopes the new insights will support better interventions for children with motor and learning challenges.

Specialists are exploring whether genetic scores could eventually inform screening tests. With early detection, professionals might offer customized therapies or assistive programs for children who lag well beyond the time frame considered normal for walking.

Exploring genetic patterns

Despite the findings, the researchers caution that genetics explains only about 25% of the variation in when babies start walking. That leaves the majority of the timing still shaped by non-genetic factors like muscle tone, body size, sleep, and opportunities for movement.

Another open question is how these genetic signals operate in children from different backgrounds. The study only included infants of European ancestry, which limits how widely the findings apply.

Broader studies will be needed to determine whether the same genetic patterns show up in other populations.

Key takeaways about baby walking

Scientists stress that environment, nutrition, and culture still play a crucial role in walking age. No gene acts in isolation, and babies need safe spaces to practice pulling up, balancing, and shuffling around.

Every child’s walking path can differ, yet these findings highlight the importance of understanding biological variations.

By combining genetic information with practical health advice, clinicians might develop strategies to address motor difficulties earlier on in a child’s life.

The study is published in Nature Human Behaviour.

