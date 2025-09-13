Why some teens rebel - and how to stop risky behavior

Teens are known for breaking rules. They often sneak out, lie, and take dangerous risks. Most parents respond the same way: warnings, punishments, threats of losing privileges. But here’s the big question – do those warnings actually work?

A new study looked at what really makes teens stop risky behavior. Turns out, it’s not the threats or punishments that matter most. What matters is how teens feel about their parents when they’re being warned – and whether those parents are living the values they preach.

Teens notice parents’ actions

Teens don’t just hear what parents say. They watch what parents do. A warning about lying or drinking means a lot more when it comes from someone who’s consistent, respectful, and acts with integrity.

If a parent says “honesty matters” but lies to others or bends the rules themselves, teens pick up on that.

That’s what a team of U.S. and Israeli researchers discovered when they asked teens how they reacted to their parents’ warnings. Teens were more likely to accept a warning – not just get defensive – if they saw their parents as living by the values they talk about.

The value of walking the walk

The study surveyed 105 teenagers in Israel, with an average age of 15, who had all admitted to doing something risky or rule-breaking in the past month. These included things like skipping school, drinking, or staying out past curfew.

The researchers wanted to know what happened next – how did their parents respond, and how did the teens feel about it?

The teens rated their parents on how much they lived according to their own values. Did their actions match their words? Did they seem satisfied and energized while doing things they said were important – like being kind, staying responsible, or helping others?

When teens saw their parents as truly practicing what they preached, the warnings felt less like control and more like protection. Even if the consequences were strict, like losing privileges, teens were less likely to rebel.

“Parents really have to ‘walk the walk’ and act on their values if they want their teens to behave responsibly,” said Judith Smetana, a University of Rochester psychologist with decades of work studying parent-teen relationships.

Being a good example isn’t enough

Even when parents were seen as role models, some teens still felt frustrated by the warnings. Why? Because those warnings often missed one key ingredient: empathy.

“We were surprised to learn that even children who perceived their parents as demonstrating their values in their everyday behavior experienced their parents’ warnings as frustrating and insensitive to their basic psychological needs,” said Dr. Avi Assor, a professor at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Listening is what really worked. The team found that the only thing that actually led teens to stop risky behavior was when parents took the time to understand their child’s point of view.

Not just enforcing rules – but asking questions. Trying to see the situation through their child’s eyes. That kind of empathy made teens feel supported, not controlled.

What teens really need

The study draws from a well-known theory in psychology called self-determination theory. It says people are motivated when three key needs are met: autonomy (feeling in control of your own choices), competence (feeling capable), and relatedness (feeling respected and connected to others).

When parents respect these needs – especially autonomy – teens feel understood and are more likely to cooperate. When parents ignore or block these needs, teens feel pushed, powerless, or disconnected. That’s when defiance kicks in.

This isn’t about letting kids run wild. It’s about how rules are communicated. A warning that says, “You messed up and here’s why I’m upset, but I want to understand you” lands very differently than one that says, “You broke the rules, so now you lose your phone.”

The key to changing teen behavior

So what actually works when teens cross the line? Parents need to live the values they’re trying to teach. Their actions should match their words, showing consistency and authenticity.

Warnings should come from a place of support, not control. And most importantly, instead of jumping straight to punishment, parents should try to understand their teen’s perspective and take the time to listen.

When teens feel heard and respected, they’re more likely to reflect – and possibly change. It’s not easy, but it’s far more effective than lectures or punishment alone.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

