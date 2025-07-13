Why the Southwest megadrought is here to stay

Snowpack once reliably fed water into the Colorado River, yet winter precipitation across the Four Corners has dropped by roughly 23 percent since 1980. Reservoirs and ranchers feel the strain each spring.

Researchers have linked the ongoing shortage of rain directly to a warming Pacific and to anthropogenic aerosols – tiny pollution particles that alter atmospheric circulation.

The evidence shows that drought conditions in the American Southwest are now effectively locked in as the climate continues to warm.

Megadrought becomes the new normal

“What we find is that precipitation is more directly influenced by climate change than we previously thought, and precipitation is pretty sensitive to these external influences that are caused by humans,” said Flavio Lehner, assistant professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University.

Professor Lehner’s team combed through decades of climate‑model runs to untangle overlapping drivers.

Tree‑ring reconstructions show that the current Southwest megadrought is the driest 22‑year span since at least 800 CE. The finding puts today’s water crisis in a millennium‑scale context.

Lower precipitation, not just higher temperatures, sets this megadrought apart because it saps soil moisture before summer even starts. That early‑season deficit undercuts the snowpack that supplies two‑thirds of regional river flow.

Pollution alters storm paths

“In our models, if we see a warming trend in the tropical Pacific, we would expect more precipitation in the Southwestern United States – but that’s not the case here,” said Yan‑Ning Kuo, doctoral student at Cornell University.

Her point underscores the role that pollution‑driven circulation changes play in overriding ocean patterns.

Particles from coal burning, industrial smokestacks, and vehicle exhaust in East Asia rise into the atmosphere and scatter sunlight, cooling the surface and nudging the jet stream northward.

That shift encourages a persistent high‑pressure ridge over the North Pacific that deflects winter storms away from Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern California.

China’s air‑quality campaign cut average PM2.5 levels by about one‑third between 2013 and 2019. Still, the Cornell team warns that rising greenhouse gases will overpower those short‑term gains.

Pacific can’t deliver rain

In a typical La Niña, cooler Pacific waters push the jet stream north, leaving the Southwest dry. Conversely, El Niño usually drapes moisture over the region, yet models show that warming and aerosols erase that benefit.

A teleconnection is a long‑distance link between climate features, and the new analysis finds that the Pacific‑to‑Southwest link has weakened. That subtle change allows a stubborn North Pacific high‑pressure system to settle in more often.

Between 1980 and 2014, soil moisture in the Southwest declined faster than at any other time in the past century, dropping by about 0.15 inches per decade. Less moisture in the ground means more summer heat spikes, as dry soils can’t cool the air through evaporation.

Water stress is locked in

Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, has hovered at just 35 percent of capacity for three straight years. Mandatory cutbacks on Colorado River allocations kicked in after the lake dropped below 1,075 feet.

IPCC models project that every 1.8°F of global warming could trim cool‑season precipitation in the Southwest by another four percent. That figure mounts because a warmer atmosphere pulls extra water from soils and plants, intensifying drought even if rain totals held steady.

Cities from Phoenix to Albuquerque already rely on indoor conservation and reclaimed water to stretch supplies. But climate‑induced precipitation losses eat into the margin of safety those programs provide.

Slowing the Southwest megadrought

Sulfur‑cutting fuel rules and clean‑energy mandates have begun shrinking aerosol emissions from ships and factories. Cleaner air could, in theory, ease the North Pacific high and let more storms through.

The Cornell study warns that warming trends across the tropics may soon override any aerosol relief. Warmer seas pump extra heat into the atmosphere, reinforcing the pattern that steers wet winter systems elsewhere.

Scientists suggest ramping up soil‑moisture monitoring and forest‑thinning projects so managers can react quickly to dry spells. Improved early‑warning tools could buy precious time for farmers and power grid operators.

For now, the Southwest must plan for decades of megadrought, not just dry years. Water managers, residents, and policymakers face a future where every raindrop matters.

The study is published in Nature Geoscience.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–