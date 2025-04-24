Widest high-resolution photo of the Sun ever captured

The Sun’s newest portrait is not the fiery disc we remember from textbooks. Instead, it sprawls across a mosaic so detailed that you could stack a dozen Earths end to end inside a single pixel and still have room to spare.

The yellow filaments and bright arcs in this view are bubbles of million-degree plasma caught in magnetic loops that stretch thousands of miles above the surface.

That view comes from the Solar Orbiter spacecraft, now five years into a planned seven-year tour of duty.

On March 9, 2025, it aimed its Extreme Ultraviolet Imager at the Sun from about 48 million miles away, gathering 200 separate frames over four and a half hours.

Technicians stitched those frames into the widest high-resolution ultraviolet image of our star to date – 12,544 pixels on a side.

Solar Orbiter captures the Sun

Solar Orbiter left Earth on February 10, 2020, riding an Atlas V rocket. Built by the European Space Agency (ESA) with key help from NASA, the craft carries ten instruments designed to work as a team, pairing full-disk pictures with on-the-spot particle counts and magnetic-field readings.

In late 2021, it began routine science operations and has since looped ever closer to the Sun, stealing bits of speed from Venus to tip its orbit for future polar flybys.

The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager does its job while the spacecraft bakes in sunlight almost 15 times stronger than what we feel on Earth.

For the March 9 shoot, mission controllers pointed Solar Orbiter 25 different ways in a 5-by-5 grid.

At each stop, the camera captured six tight shots and two wider ones at a wavelength of 17.4 nanometers, light invisible to our eyes but perfect for tracing plasma at 1.8 million °F.

The craft sat 11.4 degrees below the solar equator, far enough off-center to reveal the corona’s towering loops yet close enough that every pixel represented roughly 185 miles.

The finished file measures 12,544 × 12,544 pixels – about 7,505 pixels across the Sun’s 870,000-mile diameter.

Zooming in on the Sun’s surface

During each close approach, Solar Orbiter swoops to within 0.28 astronomical units, roughly 26 million miles from the Sun’s surface.

From that vantage point, the probe can watch bright magnetic knots bubble up, twist, and snap, then match those events to bursts of charged particles that its own detectors sample minutes later.

The image you see here combines a whopping 200 individual images into the widest high-resolution view of the Sun yet. Click image to enlarge. Credit: ESA

These coordinated observations help explain how solar storms gain the punch that sometimes knocks out satellites or triggers blackouts on Earth.

Solar Orbiter and the poles

Each gravity assist at Venus tilts the craft’s path a little higher above the ecliptic. By the end of the decade, the orbit should stand 33 degrees above the solar equator, offering humanity’s first sustained look at the poles.

Early images have already shown magnetic arches plunging back under the surface like the roots of a huge tree – clues to how the 11-year sunspot cycle resets itself and why the corona flares so intensely.

Why does any of this matter?

Solar weather is no abstract threat. When a blast of energetic particles sweeps past our planet, astronauts retreat to shielded modules, airlines reroute polar flights, and grid operators brace for geomagnetically induced currents.

By tracing a jet from the Sun’s face to the space around the craft, scientists can now link surface disturbances to the gusts that slam our magnetosphere about two days later.

Those links sharpen the lead time on solar-storm warnings, buying engineers precious hours to protect hardware.

The March 9 mosaic also hints at smaller, faster events. In March 2023, the mission spotted brief plasma jets – each no wider than Texas – shooting out of tiny sunspots.

Mapping those jets back to magnetic tangles in the photosphere suggests that even modest disturbances can pump significant heat into the corona, a step toward solving the long-standing mystery of why the outer atmosphere blazes far hotter than the visible surface below.

Solar Orbiter and the road ahead

Solar Orbiter and NASA’s Parker Solar Probe already leapfrog one another, one providing panoramic snapshots, the other flying through the very plasma on display.

As Solar Orbiter climbs toward higher latitudes, those tandem passes will paint the most complete picture yet of our star’s weather engine.

The next close flyby comes later this year, and every pass brings the craft a little closer – both in miles and in insight – to the forces that light our skies and occasionally rattle our technology.

