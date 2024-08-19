Wildfire season of 2023 redefined what is possible

An unusual mix of blazes sparked Alberta’s fierce 2023 wildfire season, according to a new report by experts, including researchers at the University of Alberta.

The season was unlike anything seen before, with an estimated 2.1 million hectares of land burned. Experts are now investigating the causes and what this could mean for future fire seasons.

Unusually severe wildfire season

What made 2023 especially unusual was the occurrence of two different types of fire patterns in the same year. This rare combination resulted in 36 large fires, which accounted for 95% of the area burned.

The fires were so intense that they have reshaped our understanding of the potential impact of climate change. “Last year’s wildfire season redefined what is possible under a warming climate,” said Jen Beverly, a professor of wildland fire at the University of Alberta and co-author of the study.

Alberta’s 2023 fire season was unusually severe, far exceeding all other years in the province’s historical record. The amount of land burned was about 63% greater than the previously recorded maximum in 1981.

The study authors noted that while large wildfires in Alberta were similar in severity to past years on an individual basis, there were simply more of them.

In the 20 years prior to 2023, there was an average of two fires per year larger than 10,000 hectares, compared with the total of 36 large fires that burned last year.

Early wildfire season sparked by lightning

The fire season started early in May, with west-central Alberta experiencing 18 wildfires in just two weeks. Thirteen of these were caused by lightning, an unusually high number for spring.

“Normally, lightning doesn’t start to become a factor in spring wildfires until late May, and more into June, July, and August,” said Beverly. However, the 2023 fire season revealed early lightning strikes as a previously unrecognized threat.

“If we hadn’t had that outbreak in early May from lightning fires, the season would still have been severe, but it would not have been off the charts,” added Beverly.

Northern fires add to the crisis

As the season progressed, another 18 large fires broke out in northern Alberta. This second wave of fires further compounded the damage, making 2023 one of the most extreme fire seasons in Alberta’s history.

“Either one of those alone wouldn’t have produced the extraordinary amplification in area burned that we saw,” said Beverly.

The combination of climate warming, dry conditions, and limited firefighting resources allowed these fires to grow out of control, especially in isolated areas.

Preparing for the future

The 2023 fire season serves as a stark reminder of how unpredictable nature can be, especially in the context of climate change.

“We can’t rely on past data to anticipate what’s coming,” noted Beverly. “There was nothing in the 40 years before 2023 that would lead us to expect and plan for a burst of lightning activity in the first week of May.”

To better respond to future wildfires, the experts are calling for more research, improved data tools, and better methods for triaging fires and allocating resources.

“We’ve got to get better at triaging those fires and knowing which ones to devote resources to quickly,” Beverly said.

The unforgettable 2023 fire season is a warning that such extreme conditions could happen again, even if not for many years.

“We may not see another burst of early lightning activity for 30 more years, but what 2023 shows us is that we are extremely vulnerable,” Beverly concluded.

Long-term impacts on Alberta’s communities

The 2023 wildfire season not only set new records for the amount of land burned but also left lasting impacts on Alberta’s ecosystems and communities.

The fires devastated vast stretches of forests, grasslands, and wildlife habitats, disrupting the natural balance and leaving the landscape scarred.

The loss of vegetation also increased the risk of soil erosion and flooding, which could have further implications for local agriculture and water quality in the coming years.

In addition to the environmental damage, the fires forced numerous communities to evacuate, displacing thousands of residents and causing widespread property damage.

The emotional toll on those affected cannot be overstated, as many people lost their homes and livelihoods in the wake of the fires.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, but the rebuilding process will take time, and the memories of the 2023 fire season will linger for years to come.

The study is published in the journal Canadian Journal of Forest Research.

