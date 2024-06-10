Wildfire smoke has affected almost every lake in North America

In recent years, the menacing glow of wildfires has painted an increasingly familiar picture across North America. While flames consume forests and scorch landscapes, their tendrils of smoke reach far beyond the burn zones (such as lakes), silently invading ecosystems that might seem untouched by the inferno.

A remarkable study from the University of California, Davis has illuminated the startling extent of this smoky invasion, revealing that nearly every lake in North America has been touched by wildfire smoke for at least one day per year from 2019 to 2021.

Lake-smoke day

To grasp the magnitude of this phenomenon, the UC Davis researchers introduced a novel concept: the “lake-smoke day.” This metric quantifies the number of days a lake is exposed to smoke during a fire season, providing a standardized way to track and compare the impact of smoke across different lakes and regions.

“With this study, we quantified for the first time the scope of the smoke problem,” said lead author Mary Jade Farruggia, a PhD candidate at UC Davis. “We show that it’s not just a widespread problem, but one that is long-lasting in a lot of places.”

The implications of this widespread smoke exposure are far-reaching. Smoke particles can alter the amount and composition of sunlight reaching lakes, disrupting the delicate balance of aquatic ecosystems.

Additionally, smoke and ash can deposit nutrients, carbon, and even toxic compounds into lakes, with potentially cascading effects on water quality and the organisms that call these lakes home.

Most lakes exposed to wildfire smoke over 30 days

Even more concerning is the finding that a staggering 89% of North American lakes experienced smoke for more than 30 days each year during the study period.

This persistent exposure raises questions about the long-term consequences for lake ecosystems and the services they provide, such as clean water, recreation, and fisheries.

The study’s findings serve as a wake-up call, highlighting the need to understand and manage the impacts of wildfire smoke on aquatic environments. As wildfires continue to rage with increasing frequency and intensity, their smoky fingerprints are spreading across the continent, leaving few lakes untouched.

A global concern

While the study focused on North America, the issue of wildfire smoke’s impact on lakes is a global concern.

As climate change fuels hotter, drier conditions, wildfires are becoming more prevalent and severe in many parts of the world. The UC Davis research underscores the need for international collaboration to monitor and mitigate the effects of smoke on aquatic ecosystems.

“Smoke is widespread, and smoke is pervasive,” said study senior author Steven Sadro, a UC Davis limnologist. “We knew that by looking out the window and looking at satellite images we see almost every summer. Now we’re starting to quantify it.”

Protecting lakes from wildfire smoke

The research team’s innovative use of the “lake-smoke day” metric opens new avenues for studying and managing the impacts of wildfire smoke on lakes. By quantifying the extent and duration of smoke exposure, scientists and policymakers can develop targeted strategies to protect these vital ecosystems.

The experts noted that the effects of wildfire smoke on lake ecosystems are not yet fully understood. However, the pervasive nature of smoke exposure, now impacting nearly every lake in North America, underscores the urgency to study and address this issue.

With the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires, the presence of smoke in lake environments is becoming more persistent. This continued exposure could have significant consequences for water quality, aquatic life, and the overall ecological balance of these vital ecosystems.

By recognizing the widespread and potentially harmful impact of wildfire smoke on lakes, scientists, policymakers, and communities can work together to develop and implement proactive measures. These actions could include improved wildfire management strategies, early warning systems for smoke events, and research to better understand the long-term effects of smoke exposure on lakes.

Protecting these valuable freshwater resources is crucial to ensuring their health and resilience for future generations. By addressing the threat of wildfire smoke, we can safeguard the essential ecological services that lakes provide, such as clean water, biodiversity, and recreational opportunities.

The study is published in the journal Global Change Biology.

