Wildflowers turn solar farms into havens for bumblebees

Across the British countryside, sunlight now feeds two kinds of life. Solar panels feed homes with power. Wildflowers beneath them feed bees. The hum of insects mixes with the quiet hum of electricity.

This blend of technology and nature has been studied by scientists from Lancaster University, the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, and the University of Reading.

The research shows that solar farms could become crucial havens for bumblebees – if managed wisely.

Wildflowers boost bee life

The team discovered that how solar farms are managed makes all the difference. When these farms have wildflower borders instead of short turf, bee numbers can more than double.

“Our results indicate that well-managed solar farms could provide refuges to help protect localized bumblebee populations against landscape changes happening beyond the site boundaries,” said Dr. Hollie Blaydes from Lancaster University.

In plain terms, the mix of flowers, grass, and open space gives bees what they need – food, shelter, and a safe place to breed. Solar farms with plain turf offer none of that. But a splash of wildflowers can turn them into buzzing habitats.

Testing Britain’s future

The research did not stop with present-day data. Dr. Blaydes and her team looked ahead. Using a high-resolution pollinator model, they explored what could happen to Britain’s 1,042 solar farms under three possible futures.

One future focused on sustainability, another followed moderate change, and the third leaned on fossil fuels.

“We took existing land use futures maps and downscaled them to a resolution that is more relevant to bumblebees. Then, we added features, such as hedgerows and wildflower patches, which are important landscape elements for bumblebees and combined the maps with a pollinator model,” Dr. Blaydes explained.

The model estimated how bees might forage and nest under changing land and climate conditions.

Bees, grass, and city edges

Each scenario told a different story. In the sustainable one, wildflower meadows and greener farming boosted bees across large areas.

In the fossil-fueled world, farmland and cities expanded, cutting down the habitats bees rely on. Even then, solar farms with wildflower margins still supported more bees – but their influence stayed mostly local.

Solar farms surrounded by diverse habitats like hedgerows, grasslands, and flowering plants showed the highest bee numbers.

On the other hand, solar farms surrounded by concrete and intensive crops offered little help. In short, the landscape around a solar farm shapes how much good it can do.

Solar farms help locally

Solar farms can create small islands of life, but the study makes it clear – they cannot save bees alone.

Dr. Blaydes noted that while bee numbers rise inside solar sites, the benefits fade quickly outside their boundaries. Without wider habitat restoration, these gains remain trapped within fenced perimeters.

“While benefits from solar farms for bumblebee densities may be limited to the local scale, our findings help to show that site management plays a role in supporting bumblebee populations,” said study co-author Professor Alona Armstrong.

“Solar farms could be considered as an emerging tool in conservation to help protect populations of bumblebees into the future.”

Linking energy with nature

Solar farms could be powerful when used right. New solar projects could connect bee-friendly areas, forming corridors for pollinators.

These networks might join farmlands, meadows, and woodlands, letting bees move freely between them. With strategic planning, solar energy and biodiversity goals can grow together.

“Solar farms can be refuges for bumblebees in the present day and in the future and could play a part in mitigating habitat loss – if managed well. But, solar farms alone will not be able to counteract the effects of all future land use changes on bumblebees and other biodiversity,” said Dr. Blaydes.

Solar farms support life

Solar farms are usually judged by how many megawatts they produce. This research reminds us that they can also produce life. A field of panels can hum with both energy and wings.

The right mix of wildflowers, grass, and planning could make the future brighter – not just for humans but for every small creature keeping the land alive.

When energy developers see pollinators as partners, not obstacles, the landscape changes for the better.

Each flower-rich margin can act as a bridge, linking fragmented habitats and giving bees room to thrive. Clean energy, when managed with care, can feed both the grid and the ground beneath it.

The study is published in the journal Global Change Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–