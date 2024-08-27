It seems the Y chromosome, the crucial marker of male biology, is slowly vanishing from our genetic makeup. But don’t fret – an alternate sex gene may save the day, and indeed, our species.

In humans and other mammals, it is the Y chromosome that determines the sex of the offspring. Now for some unsettling news: the human Y chromosome is shrinking and on track to disappear entirely down the evolutionary line, potentially signaling our extinction.

However, hope springs from a curious corner — rodent species that lost their Y chromosome but are thriving nonetheless.

Decoding the Y chromosome

From a superficial standpoint, the Y chromosome might appear underwhelming. Compared to the female dual set of X chromosomes, males possess a lone X chromosome and a rather diminutive chromosome dubbed Y.

Yet, despite its size, the Y chromosome packs quite a wallop. It houses an essential gene that kick-starts male development in the embryo.

This master sex gene, designated SRY, was pinpointed in 1990. It sets off a chain of genetic events leading to the formation of testes in the developing baby. The embryonic testis produces male hormones, ensuring the development of male characteristics.

The Y chromosome began with nearly 900 active genes, but over 166 million years, it lost most of them, leaving about 55.

This significant gene loss over the centuries has lead scientists to predict that the Y chromosome might vanish entirely in about 11 million years. This has sparked intense scientific debate and numerous claims and counterclaims about the expected lifespan of our Y chromosome.

Rodents: Our guide to the future?

In this seemingly bleak scenario, two rodent lineages bring us a glimmer of hope. The mole voles of Eastern Europe and the spiny rats of Japan have both lost their Y chromosome – and are getting along just fine.

A team led by Asato Kuroiwa from Hokkaido University made a breakthrough in understanding how the spiny rats could continue without the Y chromosome. They found that most of the genes on the Y chromosome had relocated to other chromosomes.

The team also discovered a tiny difference near the key sex gene SOX9, on chromosome 3 of the spiny rat. They found that a small duplication was present in all males but absent in all females. This discovery suggests that this duplicated gene could potentially turn on SOX9, allowing it to work without SRY.

Future of Y chromosome and males

So, what does this mean for us, the human species? The impending disappearance of the Y chromosome has fueled intense speculation about our future. We can’t replicate the self-fertilizing mechanism found in some reptiles due to the critical genes in sperm that only fathers can provide.

The potential end of the Y chromosome could spell disaster for us, leading to the extinction of the human race. However, the new research offers an alternate possibility – we could evolve a new sex determining gene.

But it’s a double-edged sword; it could also lead to the separation of new species, driven by different sex determination systems.

A strange possibility

Fast forward 11 million years into the future, and an alien traveler could encounter a vastly different Earth. They might find no trace of humans, or perhaps discover multiple human species, each evolved with unique sex determination systems.

Imagine the diversity of life forms that could exist, shaped by millennia of adaptation to changing environments and challenges. This scenario sparks curiosity about our evolution and the potential paths it could take.

The alien observer would witness not just remnants of humanity, but a rich tapestry of variations, raising questions about survival, adaptation, and the essence of what it means to be human.

Human adaptability and evolution

The notion of the Y chromosome disappearing may seem alarming, but there is hope in science.

Throughout millions of years, humanity has shown remarkable adaptability and evolution, and this applies to our sex determination mechanisms as well. While the future remains uncertain, it’s crucial to recognize that change is a natural part of life.

This perspective reminds us to stay optimistic about scientific advancements and our ability to adapt to new realities. By embracing ongoing research and understanding the complexities of genetics, we can find reassurance in the resilience of our species.

The study is published in the journal PNAS.

—–

