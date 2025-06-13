Women athletes show distinct heart changes under intense training

Sports enthusiasts often notice that athletes in peak condition train intensively and push themselves far beyond everyday limits. Those demanding routines can transform the body, and new observations indicate that women’s hearts adapt in ways that set them apart from men’s.

Recent findings spotlight specific structural differences in how female elite athletes’ hearts respond to challenging exercise regimens. These observations emerged from thorough magnetic resonance imaging scans of women competing at high-performance levels.

“Women are still underrepresented in heart research, especially when it comes to sports cardiology,” said Dr. Harald Jørstad, a sports cardiologist at Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC), who has been at the forefront of this exploration.

Researchers assessed heart size, muscle thickness, and other attributes to understand why female athletes might have wider cardiac chambers rather than pronounced thickening.

Female athletes have unique heart changes

Many experts believe that heavy exercise could prompt significant thickening of the heart muscle. But in the case of top-tier female athletes, a different picture often emerges.

For many women, the primary adaptation involves increased chamber size rather than a dramatic boost in muscle mass. This change still appears healthy, but it does not line up with the pattern seen in most male athletes, whose hearts tend to reveal more mass in addition to expansion.

Several studies examining similar patterns in women’s sports echo these observations. The report found that female athletes showed a balanced rise in their left and right ventricle volumes without substantial wall thickening. Such findings are valuable for distinguishing normal athletic adaptations from possible heart disease.

Medical evaluations for athletes need to consider these sex-based distinctions. Conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy can mimic structural changes in athletes’ hearts.

Female competitors might be misdiagnosed if the medical guidelines primarily focus on data from men. Knowing typical heart dimensions in women can help ensure more accurate assessments.

Athletic differences shape the heart

“Female endurance athletes, such as cyclists, had the largest heart chambers and the most heart muscle mass,” said Maarten van Diepen, a physician-researcher in sports cardiology at Amsterdam UMC.

Training style also appears to influence how the heart reshapes itself. Endurance disciplines typically involve sustained cardiovascular activity, so the heart adapts for prolonged pumping of blood at higher volumes.

Power or skill-focused sports that rely on quick bursts of activity may not spur as much overall chamber enlargement. Mixed training programs produce moderate but broad effects on heart structure, combining endurance and power adaptations.

These variations confirm that one-size-fits-all interpretations of an athlete’s cardiac profile can be misleading.

Sports physicians typically evaluate a person’s resting heart rate, blood pressure, and maximum performance data.

Studies show that tracking these elements, alongside high-resolution imaging, makes it easier to figure out if a woman’s heart changes are exercise-related or indicative of something pathological. This approach can be especially relevant when an athlete’s readings deviate from typical patterns.

Rethinking athlete evaluations

Misjudging a female athlete’s heart scan can carry serious consequences. If a naturally widened chamber is mistaken for disease, a woman may be told to quit training or stop competing altogether – even if her heart is functioning perfectly well.

On the flip side, doctors could miss signs of true illness if they expect the same wall thickening seen in male athletes.

Adjusting diagnostic standards based on sex-specific data helps avoid these risks and ensures athletes get the right care at the right time.

Better heart care for women

Clarifying female-specific changes is a step toward better outcomes for women who push their limits in training. These insights can reduce the risk of overlooking cardiac problems that might be downplayed because “athletic hearts” are expected to look unusual.

They can also prevent unwarranted career interruptions for those with perfectly normal sports-related adaptations.

Doctors are increasingly recognizing how a woman’s heart may display certain structural features that stand out on imaging scans. As more elite female athletes come under scrutiny, the collected knowledge should support more thorough guidelines on screening, treatment, and follow-up.

Ensuring that female data is fully accounted for helps maintain a level playing field, both in sports and in healthcare.

These findings benefit not only professionals but also active women who run marathons, compete in triathlons, or cycle regularly. Many individuals put in countless hours of training without realizing the complexity of how their hearts adapt.

Highlighting these nuances supports decisions about safe and beneficial physical activity while maximizing performance.

The study is published in the journal European Heart Journal – Cardiovascular Imaging.

