World Bee Day 2025: Protecting the pollinators that feed the world

Imagine a world without apples, almonds, tomatoes, or coffee. It would not just be bland – it would be dangerously imbalanced. This isn’t fiction but a potential reality if pollinators like bees disappear. World Bee Day, observed on May 20, is a global call to remember, appreciate, and protect these essential creatures.

In 2025, under the theme “Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all,” the campaign goes beyond admiration. It urges action to support biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem resilience.

Bees, alongside other pollinators, not only fill our plates but also keep our planet’s life systems in balance. Their survival is tightly linked to our own.

Pollinators help most plants grow

Bees are important, but they’re not the only creatures that help plants grow. Butterflies, birds, bats, and even some animals like lemurs also move pollen from one flower to another. This process is called pollination.

Without it, most plants can’t make fruits or seeds. Together, all these pollinators help nearly 90 out of every 100 wild plants grow. They also help with growing more than three-quarters of the food crops we eat, like apples, almonds, onions, coffee, and avocados.

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world. Most of them live in the wild. We usually just take them for granted. But when they disappear, we feel the difference.

Farmers lose money because crops don’t grow well. Food prices go up. The variety of fruits and vegetables drops. Our meals become less healthy.

Pollinators don’t just help plants grow. They make fruits bigger, tastier, and more colorful and work for free, every day, without anyone asking. But when nature is damaged, pollinators are usually the first to be affected. And when they vanish, we have a lot to lose.

World Bee Day: Live like bees

Bees live in a way that works well with nature. They don’t destroy or waste anything. Instead, bees build hives, help flowers grow, and support many other plants and animals. Everything they do fits into the natural system. It’s smart, balanced, and helpful to the planet.

This year’s World Bee Day message means we should look at how bees live and learn from them. Bees work together, help each other and keep nature healthy without causing harm.

If we follow their example, we can grow food in better ways. We don’t need to clear forests or harm wild plants. We can farm without using harmful chemicals. Nature already knows the right way – bees are showing it to us. We just need to watch and do the same.

Pollinators are in trouble

This isn’t just a story about bees dying. It’s about something much bigger. Nature is like a chain, and pollinators are one of its strong links. When that link breaks, the whole system starts to fall apart. Animals, plants, and people all feel the damage.

Pollinators like bees, butterflies, bats, and birds are disappearing much faster than they should – up to 1,000 times faster. Around 35 out of every 100 insect pollinators are in danger. For animals like birds and bats, 17 out of 100 are also at risk.

If this keeps happening, the way we eat will change. Fruits, nuts, seeds, and leafy vegetables may become rare. The bright, fresh foods we enjoy today might be replaced by plain, cheap ones like rice, wheat, and corn. That means less nutrition and more hunger.

Farmers will have a harder time growing crops. Prices in stores will go up. The poorest people, who already struggle, will suffer the most. No one wants that kind of future.

World Bee Day and pollinator protection

In 2018, the United Nations officially started World Bee Day. They chose May 20 because it’s the birthday of Anton Janša. He lived in Slovenia in the 1700s and helped improve how people care for bees. He believed bees were special because they worked hard and didn’t need much in return.

Today, we still respect bees for the same reason. But respect is not enough anymore. Bees are in danger, and they need our help.

Yurdi Yasmi is the director of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Plant Production and Protection Division.

“This call is extended to all Member Nations, international and regional organizations, civil society, leaders of Indigenous Peoples, researchers, the private sector, everyone working in the sector and anyone with an interest in bees and other pollinators to get involved, share their experiences and show how important these pollinators are,” said Yasmi.

The FAO is not just spreading awareness. It’s also training beekeepers, supporting eco-friendly farms, and encouraging laws that protect pollinators. Their message is simple – if we protect pollinators, we protect our future too.

Bee projects are helping people and nature

In Samoa, bees do more than make honey. A project called “Bee Educated!” trains women to care for hives. They learn, earn, and teach others. Bees bring money and confidence. They also bring balance to the land. It’s not just a project – it’s a movement.

In Yemen, beekeeping keeps going even through war. With support from the FAO and World Bank, farmers get better tools. They learn how to protect their bees and gather honey safely. Despite conflict and climate stress, the bees – and their keepers – persist.

These stories prove something important. When you help bees, you help people. You protect culture, jobs, and land. And you do it with nature, not against it.

Participating in World Bee Day 2025

You don’t need to own a big farm to help bees and other pollinators. Small actions at home make a big difference. You can plant flowers that naturally grow in your area. These flowers give bees food. You can stop using harmful sprays in your garden. You can let wild bees build their nests safely.

Buying honey from nearby beekeepers also helps. So does telling your friends and family why bees matter. Even putting a shallow bowl of water with some stones outside gives bees a place to rest and drink.

Farmers can help too. They can grow many kinds of crops instead of just one. This gives pollinators more food. They can also reduce their use of pesticides and plant hedges and trees around fields to create safe spaces for bees.

Governments can support all these efforts. They can give money or rewards to farmers who protect pollinators. They can listen to Indigenous people, who have deep knowledge of nature and land. The more people who join in, the better it is for pollinators – and for us all.

We can still protect bees

Bees may be small, but their role in nature is huge. They help flowers, fruits, and vegetables grow by carrying pollen between plants. This links everything in the natural world – from the soil beneath our feet to the air we breathe.

Bees don’t just move pollen. They help life continue. They build hives from wax and turn flower nectar into honey which feeds people around the world.

Even though bees work quietly, their effect is powerful. Without them, many plants would stop growing. Our food system would weaken. Whole ecosystems would fall out of balance.

World Bee Day is not just a time to thank bees. It’s also a serious reminder. If we don’t act now, we could lose them. But it’s also a message of hope. We can still choose to protect bees and follow the example of nature.

