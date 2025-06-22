World Camel Day 2025: Celebrating a desert lifeline

Camels aren’t just part of desert life – they are at the very heart of it, surviving where most cannot. On June 22, we observe World Camel Day. It’s a moment to honor their resilience, importance, and the vital role they play in sustaining communities across some of the world’s harshest landscapes.

In dry regions, the camel is extremely crucial. Whether the task is carrying loads, providing milk, or helping people travel, camels are reliable. With growing climate challenges, that reliability matters more than ever.

Camels have supported people for thousands of years. This day helps us remember and recognize that service.

Why we celebrate World Camel Day

World Camel Day started in 2009 to raise awareness about the importance of camels. Dr. Abdul Raziq Kakar picked June 22 because it usually falls during the hottest days of the year.

Camels are known for their ability to handle extreme heat, so this date fits the message. It symbolically connects the celebration to the kind of environment camels thrive in.

Since then, the event has grown. It is no longer just a scientist’s idea. Now, people from many backgrounds get involved. Camel farmers, students exploring desert ecosystems, climate scientists, and the herders who depend on camels every day all take part.

These groups organize events like camel rides, educational workshops, fun photo contests, and zoo visits where people can interact with camels and learn more. What began as a simple awareness campaign has turned into a global effort.

The goal is clear. Remind everyone that camels are not just useful, but essential in many regions, especially in a changing climate.

How camels support daily life

Camels can travel for hours without drinking water. They eat tough, dry plants that other animals avoid. They do not show signs of stress. They keep going and get the job done.

Camel milk is becoming more popular around the world. It contains more iron and vitamin C than cow milk. Many people who can’t tolerate regular milk can drink camel milk without issues. Some health experts refer to it as a superfood because of its nutrients.

Camels also support daily life in many places. In India, they help farmers by pulling carts and plows. In African countries, they provide meat, milk, and financial support. In the Middle East, camels appear in cultural festivals and special events.

These animals are not limited to one role. Camels adapt to different needs and situations and work wherever people need them.

Camels are built for extremes

A camel’s body is built for survival. Its wide, padded feet keep it steady on loose sand. Thick eyelashes shield its eyes from dust, and its nostrils can close to block out blowing sand during storms.

The hump stores fat, which the camel uses when food is scarce. Every part serves a clear purpose.

Even when water is hard to find and food is limited, a camel keeps going. It continues to produce milk during drought and remains steady in extreme heat where other animals struggle.

Because of this, many farmers now choose camels instead of cows. Camels require fewer resources, cost less to maintain, and live longer in dry regions.

In today’s unpredictable climate, camels are proving to be a practical and dependable choice.

Camels in a warming world

Climate change has made weather more extreme. Rainfall patterns have become harder to predict. Crops fail more often. Many animals cannot cope with these changes. But the camel continues to adapt and survive.

In countries like Kenya and Somalia, more families are choosing to raise camels instead of cattle. This change helps them stay food secure during long dry periods. Camels also produce less methane than cows, which makes them a better option for the environment.

They need very little to survive. Yet they continue to provide milk, meat, and labor. That makes them ideal for regions dealing with rising temperatures and shrinking water supplies.

World Camel Day is not only about culture or tradition. It is also about recognizing the camel’s growing role in modern food systems.

How people celebrate World Camel Day

World Camel Day is celebrated in many parts of the world. In London, zoos hold sessions where visitors learn how to care for camels. In Rajasthan, herders come together for fairs that highlight camel traditions. In New York, urban farms give children their first experience of meeting a camel.

Online, the celebration continues through photo contests and awareness campaigns. Hashtags like #WorldCamelDay help share stories, facts, and personal experiences. Educational groups upload videos, quizzes, and interviews to reach more people.

These events show something important. The camel is not only a symbol of the desert. It is also a part of the future.

