World Chimpanzee Day 2025: Protecting our closest relatives

In 1960, a young woman walked into the forests of Gombe with a notebook and binoculars. Jane Goodall didn’t have formal scientific training, but she had a question: what are chimpanzees really like? Her observations would change science forever.

On July 14 of that year, Goodall saw her first chimp using a stick to fish for termites. Until then, tool use was considered uniquely human. Today, we remember that moment with World Chimpanzee Day.

But this day is not just about honoring Jane’s legacy. It’s about recognizing who chimpanzees are and why they matter. They’re not just fascinating animals. They are our closest living relatives, and they need our help.

A day to focus on chimpanzees

Chimpanzees don’t just live in the wild. They live full, emotional lives. They use tools, share food, form friendships, and sometimes even hold hands.

In some places, chimps use leaves like sponges. In others, they sharpen sticks to hunt. Every group has its own habits and culture, passed down through generations.

Chimpanzees care for their young for years. They play, tease, and comfort each other. And when a chimp dies, others mourn. One mother carried her infant’s body for days, unable to let go.

These aren’t instincts on repeat. These are actions driven by memory, emotion, and thought. The more we watch chimps, the more familiar they feel.

Threats to chimpanzees

Despite all this richness, chimpanzees are vanishing. Habitat loss is their biggest enemy. Forests are cleared for farming, roads, and mining. As the trees fall, so do the homes and feeding grounds of chimpanzees.

Illegal hunting also takes a toll. Some chimps are killed for bushmeat. Others are captured and sold as pets or performers.

Diseases passed from humans spread quickly among chimps. Unlike us, they don’t have the immunity to fight back. What feels like a harmless cold to a human can be deadly for them.

Climate change adds pressure too, shrinking food sources and drying up water. Fewer than 200,000 wild chimpanzees remain, and that number is dropping fast.

Jane Goodall changed everything

Jane Goodall broke the rules of science. She named chimps instead of numbering them. She saw personalities, not data points. There was David Greybeard, the first chimp she saw using a tool. There was Flo, a strong mother, and Flint, her emotional son.

Goodall didn’t just watch – she listened, and that made all the difference. Her compassionate approach lives on through the Jane Goodall Institute and conservation efforts around the world.

These programs safeguard forests, support education, and empower future generations. Her legacy proves the power of one person who chooses to truly care.

Take action on World Chimpanzee Day

You don’t have to be a scientist to make a difference. Start small – learn something new about chimpanzees. Watch a documentary, share a story, or tell a child that chimps laugh and grieve just like we do. The more we understand them, the harder it becomes to ignore their struggles.

Supporting trusted conservation groups can help protect wild habitats. Speaking out against wildlife trade and unethical animal shows can also help.

Even simple choices, like avoiding unsustainable palm oil, can reduce pressure on forests. Every action matters, no matter how small it seems.

Safe places, new beginnings

Across Africa, sanctuaries now give rescued chimpanzees a second chance. In Uganda, Ngamba Island houses chimps rescued from illegal trade.

In Liberia, hundreds of chimps once used in medical research now roam protected river islands. These places do more than provide safety. They offer peace, freedom, and healing.

Many of these chimpanzees arrive fearful and malnourished. With time, they climb again. They play again. They trust again. Sanctuaries remind us that healing is possible – not just for animals, but for the people who help them too.

Why this day still matters

World Chimpanzee Day isn’t just a date on the calendar. It’s a moment to stop and remember that chimpanzees are still here – but they’re in danger.

If we let them disappear, we lose more than animals. We lose their stories, their intelligence, and a part of our own history.

Chimpanzees are more than a species in decline – they’re a reflection of who we are and what we choose to value. World Chimpanzee Day isn’t about sympathy; it’s about connection, respect, and a promise to protect a future we still share.

