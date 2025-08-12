World Elephant Day 2025: Fighting for survival

On August 12, the world pauses for one of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures – the elephant. From the open savannahs of Africa to the lush forests of Asia, these gentle giants are symbols of strength, memory, and family. Yet, behind their calm eyes lies a struggle for survival.

This year, World Elephant Day is about more than saving a species. It is about protecting their knowledge, relationships, and their place in our shared world.

Land alone won’t save elephants

Preserving elephant habitat is vital, but space alone will not keep them alive. Elephants depend on the wisdom of their elders, especially the matriarchs, to make it through the hardest conditions.

These experienced leaders are living maps, carrying decades of memory about where to find water when rivers run dry and which paths will keep the herd away from predators or human danger. Older elephants are the decision-makers in moments when survival depends on choosing the right direction.

When a matriarch is killed by poachers or removed during relocation, the herd loses more than just a member. The group loses its guide and the knowledge that only comes from years of experience.

Without that leadership, younger elephants are left to guess, often making mistakes that put them at risk.

Calves grow up without learning the skills that once kept the group safe. This kind of loss happens instantly, but the damage lasts for decades. In some cases, it may never be fully repaired, leaving herds more vulnerable with each missing elder.

Elephants in a changing climate

Hotter temperatures and shifting rainfall are changing how elephants move. Many end up near farms, especially in East Africa and India.

Crops like corn and millet are an easy food source, but raiding fields comes at a cost. Farmers can lose an entire season’s harvest in one night.

Sometimes they respond with force. Without smarter planning – safe corridors, better water access, and farming layouts that reduce risk – these clashes will only increase.

Some elephants take more risks

In Thailand, researchers from the CUNY Graduate Center looked at elephants living near farms and compared them with those deep in the forest.

The farm-edge elephants were bolder and more curious. They approached new objects more often and took more risks. This personality difference matters.

Bold elephants are more likely to enter villages or raid crops. If communities know which individuals are most likely to take these risks, they can target early warnings and stronger barriers where they’re needed most.

Technology is stepping in

In Malaysia, scientists built an AI system called PoachNet. It predicts where elephants are likely to be and where they’re most at risk from poachers. The system uses GPS data, movement patterns, and environmental details to guide patrols.

“PoachNet offers a big improvement in tracking and protecting elephants,” said lead researcher Naeima Hamed from Cardiff University.

For Bornean elephants, with fewer than 1,500 individuals left, this could mean the difference between survival and extinction.

Culture matters in conservation

A University of Portsmouth study warns that losing older elephants is more than a numbers problem.

“Elders are the keepers of knowledge in elephant societies,” said lead author Dr. Lucy Bates. Without them, herds lose their history – migration routes, safe water points, and how to respond to threats.

Young elephants without guidance can become unpredictable and even dangerous. Protecting matriarchs isn’t optional; it’s part of keeping elephant society stable.

Action on World Elephant Day

This year, World Elephant Day is not about catchy slogans or a few trending hashtags. It is about real action that combines modern science, new technology, and a deep respect for the way elephants live and pass down their knowledge.

Protecting them now means looking beyond short-term fixes and focusing on solutions that work for decades to come.

We already know what needs to be done. Keep the matriarchs alive so herds do not lose their leaders. Reduce conflict between elephants and people by creating safe corridors and better farming plans.

Use smarter tools, like AI systems that can predict poaching risks before they happen. Plan ahead for a changing climate so water and food sources remain accessible even in the harshest seasons.

The choice is straightforward but urgent. Either we make space for elephants – in our landscapes, in our policies, and in our priorities – or we stand by as one of the planet’s most intelligent and socially complex animals disappears before our eyes. The responsibility is ours, and the time to act is now.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–