World Gorilla Day 2025: Shrinking habitats, rising threats

Gorillas stand at a crossroads between survival and loss. Their forests are shrinking, yet their story continues to inspire global efforts to protect them.

On September 24, 2025, the world turns its attention to these remarkable creatures. World Gorilla Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a reminder that one of our closest relatives is facing real dangers in the wild.

Why World Gorilla Day matters

World Gorilla Day began in 2017, marking the 50th anniversary of Dian Fossey’s Karisoke Research Center. Since then, the day has grown into a global moment of reflection and action.

Many non-profit organizations rally support. Campaigns such as “Gorillas on the Line” ask people to recycle their old phones. The reason is simple: coltan, used in electronics, is mined in forests where gorillas live.

This year’s gorilla observance comes with deeper concern. Armed conflicts disrupt their ranges, industries consume the forests they depend on, and climate change is reshaping entire ecosystems.

Yet recent research has also brought a wave of discoveries that highlight how complex and adaptable these animals really are.

Social life and behavior

A recent study revealed how female gorillas handle one of life’s biggest risks: moving to a new group. The answer is friendship.

Females often seek out old companions when they leave home. That bond provides safety in uncertain moments and shows just how much relationships matter in gorilla society.

Scientists used to think gorillas were tied to the ground. New observations prove otherwise. Gorillas climb into the trees far more often than expected.

Some search for fruit, others rest on branches. Watching a 400-pound primate balance high above the forest floor challenges every assumption about how these animals use their environment.

Gorillas can be too social

Being social has its costs. “Too social” was the phrase used in a recent report describing gorillas. The animals were found to be more prone to illness because of constant close contact.

Respiratory infections, often passed from humans, spread quickly in dense groups. The finding explains why strict visitor rules – distance limits, masks, and time caps – exist in gorilla tourism.

Thinking through conflict

Aggression in gorillas is not random. Recent research reveals that gorillas weigh risk against reward before choosing to escalate a conflict. This level of calculation was once believed to be uniquely human.

Seeing a silverback hesitate before charging shows just how deliberate these decisions can be.

Unexpected foods of gorillas

One of the biggest surprises came from the forest floor. Researchers saw gorillas digging for truffles. This behavior adds a new layer to what we know about their diets.

It also shows their impact on ecosystems, as digging stirs soil and influences plant growth. Gorillas are not only consumers but engineers of their habitats.

Small populations can face genetic collapse, yet mountain gorillas have developed their own safeguard. Females often leave their birth groups to join new families. That movement keeps genetic diversity alive. Nature, in this case, provides its own system of protection.

Awareness on World Gorilla Day

Are gorillas self-aware? Another study raised that question again in 2025. New studies suggest we may have underestimated their cognitive depth.

If further research proves true, gorillas could join other great apes in showing a strong sense of self. The debate is far from closed, but it signals how much more we need to learn.

Stories of gorilla subspecies

Gorillas fall into two species. Eastern gorillas include mountain and Grauer’s gorillas. Western gorillas include the lowland and the rare Cross River group. Each subspecies has its own story.

Mountain gorillas are a rare success. From a low of 400 in the 1970s, their population now surpasses 1,000.

The Cross River gorilla, in contrast, remains one of the rarest primates on Earth. Grauer’s gorillas are also in steep decline, pressured by conflict and shrinking forests.

Threats in the present

Gorilla habitats are being carved away by farming, logging, and oil extraction. In eastern Congo, ongoing conflict endangers not only the animals but also the conservation workers striving to protect them.

Diseases remain a looming danger, especially when humans get too close. Poachers still set traps and hunt for bushmeat.

Furthermore, climate change alters rainfall, shifting plant growth and food availability. Each threat alone is serious. Together, they form a dangerous mix.

Signs of progress

Not every story ends in loss. Mountain gorilla populations keep rising thanks to long-term protection and community-led projects. Grauer’s gorillas saw a small victory in 2025 when some were reintroduced into the wild.

Virunga National Park has launched new programs, including “chocolate gorillas,” where cocoa farming provides families with income without cutting forests.

International collaborations such as Gorilla SAFE pool resources and knowledge to protect the most vulnerable groups.

Taking action on World Gorilla Day

World Gorilla Day is not only for scientists or conservationists. Sharing stories online spreads awareness. Recycling old electronics eases pressure on forests.

Donating to groups like the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund keeps conservation efforts running. Even choosing responsible eco-tourism, where distance rules are respected, makes a difference.

Education also matters. A classroom talk about gorillas can inspire the next generation to care.

Looking forward

Conservationists imagine a future where gorilla numbers stabilize, forests connect across landscapes, and communities thrive with conservation at their core.

By 2030, the goal is clear: protect every subspecies, maintain healthy genetic diversity, and secure the forests these primates depend on. That vision is achievable, but only if global interest and local action continue.

World Gorilla Day 2025 calls for more than celebration. It demands action. Safeguarding gorillas means protecting forests, biodiversity, and our own future. The crisis is pressing, yet the solutions are within reach.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–