World Jellyfish Day 2024: Protecting the health of our oceans

Each year on November 3rd, World Jellyfish Day is celebrated to raise awareness about jellyfish, their ecological importance, and the challenges they face in today’s oceans.

Jellyfish are often seen as simple, even bothersome creatures. World Jellyfish Day presents an opportunity to educate people about their complex life cycles, unique adaptations, and surprising resilience. The goal is to shift perspectives and promote respect for these ancient animals.

Jellyfish: A story of survival

Jellyfish are some of the oldest known multicellular organisms on Earth. They have existed in our oceans for over 500 million years – predating dinosaurs by at least 250 million years.

Some fossil evidence suggests that jellyfish might have existed as far back as 700 million years.

Jellyfish fossils are rare due to their soft, gelatinous bodies, which decompose quickly and lack hard parts like bones or shells.

However, under specific conditions – such as rapid burial in fine sediment with low oxygen levels – jellyfish can fossilize. These fossils offer insights into ancient marine ecosystems and the evolution of early life in the ocean.

Jellyfish have survived through several mass extinction events, adapting and thriving through shifts in climate and ocean chemistry that have occurred over millions of years.

Their simple body structure, lack of a brain, and ability to reproduce in various ways contribute to their longevity and success in diverse ocean conditions.

Threats to jellyfish

Despite their resilience, jellyfish still face significant threats from both human activities and natural changes in their environment.

Pollution

Chemical pollutants, plastic waste, and other forms of marine pollution negatively impact marine ecosystems. Plastics, in particular, are harmful because jellyfish may mistake small plastic particles for food, which can harm their health.

Climate change

Rising ocean temperatures are causing shifts in marine ecosystems that promote jellyfish growth in some areas. Warmer water may boost jellyfish metabolism and reproduction rates, increasing their presence in certain regions.

However, extreme warming can also damage jellyfish habitats, especially in regions where they rely on specific environmental conditions.

Overfishing

Overfishing depletes populations of fish that compete with or prey on jellyfish. This reduction in competition allows jellyfish populations to grow unchecked in some areas, leading to jellyfish blooms, which can disrupt marine ecosystems.

Habitat loss

Coastal development and habitat degradation often impact the habitats of jellyfish – particularly shallow coastal waters where some species breed. Changes in coastal habitats can disrupt jellyfish life cycles and reduce their reproductive success.

Ocean acidification

As oceans absorb more CO2 from the atmosphere, the resulting acidification can drastically impact marine life.

Although jellyfish are more tolerant to acidic conditions than many marine species, ocean acidification disrupts the food chains they are part of, potentially affecting their prey.

Indicators of ecosystem health

Jellyfish serve as indicators of ecosystem health. They are particularly sensitive to changes in ocean conditions, and their population dynamics often reflect shifts in environmental balance.

When jellyfish populations increase significantly – often forming large “blooms” – this indicates an imbalance in the marine ecosystem.

These blooms are sometimes linked to issues like overfishing, pollution, and nutrient runoff from agriculture, which disrupt food webs and create favorable conditions for jellyfish growth.

Jellyfish populations respond quickly to changes in water temperature, which makes them good indicators of climate change. Warmer waters, for instance, can promote jellyfish reproduction and metabolism, leading to more frequent blooms in some regions.

Jellyfish can thrive in low-oxygen (hypoxic) zones, which many other marine organisms cannot tolerate.

When oxygen levels decrease due to pollution or excess nutrient runoff, conditions become hostile for fish and invertebrates, but jellyfish often flourish. Their presence in high numbers can signal poor water quality and oxygen depletion.

What makes jellyfish unique?

Jellyfish have a simple anatomy – no brain, heart, bones, or even a central nervous system. Instead, they have a network of nerve cells that helps them respond to their environment.

Some jellyfish can glow in the dark through a process called bioluminescence. This ability is used to deter predators, attract prey, or communicate with other jellyfish.

A species called Turritopsis dohrnii, also known as the “immortal jellyfish,” can revert to its juvenile form after reaching adulthood. This unique ability allows it to theoretically bypass aging, potentially granting it biological “immortality” in the absence of disease or predation.

Jellyfish come in a wide range of sizes. The Irukandji, one of the smallest jellyfish, measures less than an inch, while the lion’s mane jellyfish can have tentacles stretching over 100 feet – longer than a blue whale.

Many jellyfish species have tentacles lined with specialized cells called cnidocytes, which contain venomous stingers known as nematocysts. These can deliver painful or even deadly stings, especially in species like the box jellyfish.

Jellyfish are about 95% water, giving them a jelly-like consistency. Their bodies are so delicate that they can disintegrate in rough water or when washed ashore.

World Jellyfish Day

Ultimately, World Jellyfish Day is a call to protect our oceans, celebrate marine diversity, and deepen our understanding of these ancient and remarkable creatures.

World Jellyfish Day is important because it raises awareness about jellyfish and their critical role in marine ecosystems, while highlighting environmental issues affecting ocean health.

Jellyfish are an integral part of the ocean food web, serving as both predators and prey. Understanding jellyfish helps us appreciate the interconnectedness of marine species and the delicate balance needed to maintain healthy oceans.

