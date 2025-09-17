World Manta Ray Day 2025: The power of protection

World Manta Ray Day, observed on September 17, is dedicated to celebrating manta and devil rays – while also raising awareness about the threats they face and the urgent need for protection.

The day is organized by conservation groups such as the Manta Trust and supported by marine organizations worldwide.

The theme for World Manta Ray Day 2025 is The Power of Protection. The idea is to emphasize that local and global initiatives can help manta and devil rays not just survive, but thrive in our changing oceans.

Scientists recognize two main species of manta rays: the giant manta ray (Mobula birostris) and the reef manta ray (Mobula alfredi).

The giant manta ray is currently classified as endangered, while the reef manta ray is considered vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. Both species are facing steady population declines.

Biology and behavior of manta rays

Manta rays are filter feeders, swimming with their mouths open to capture zooplankton, small crustaceans, and other tiny organisms from the water. They use their distinctive cephalic fins, which look a bit like horns, to funnel food into their mouths.

Manta rays also visit coral reef “cleaning stations,” where smaller fish remove parasites from their skin.

Females endure long pregnancies lasting more than a year, usually giving birth to a single pup. Because of this slow reproductive rate, manta populations struggle to recover quickly from losses.

Manta rays play essential ecological roles. By consuming large amounts of plankton, they help maintain balanced populations of these organisms, which in turn supports coral reef health and water clarity.

Their presence also serves as an indicator of overall ocean health. Shifts in manta populations can reveal broader environmental changes.

Threats to manta rays

These animals confront a combination of human pressures. Overfishing is one of the most serious problems – particularly the trade in gill plates, which are sold for use in traditional medicines.

Even when mantas are not deliberately targeted, they often die as accidental bycatch in nets or become fatally entangled in fishing gear and marine debris.

Habitat degradation adds another layer of risk, as pollution and coral reef destruction threaten the places mantas rely on for feeding and cleaning.

Climate change is also altering water temperatures, plankton availability, and migration routes – creating challenges that are harder to measure but increasingly significant.

Conservation progress and challenges

There have been positive steps forward. Both manta species are listed under CITES Appendix II, which regulates international trade and helps to restrict the gill plate market.

Non-governmental organizations like the Manta Trust conduct population studies, tagging, and tracking projects to better understand where mantas travel, breed, and feed.

Several countries have implemented national bans on manta fishing and the export of manta body parts, strengthening their chances of recovery.

Yet many challenges remain. Enforcement of trade bans is uneven, particularly in regions with limited monitoring or resources.

The migratory nature of mantas means they cross vast ocean distances and enter different jurisdictions, making international cooperation essential but complicated.

The demand for gill plates persists, and while ecotourism can be a powerful conservation tool, poorly managed tourism can disturb manta behavior, spread disease, and damage delicate reef habitats.

Take action on World Manta Ray Day

There are many ways to help. Supporting World Manta Ray Day through awareness campaigns, social media, or local events is one step. Donating to research and conservation organizations supports the continuation of vital projects.

Individuals can also advocate for stronger policies, support marine protected areas, and choose responsible tourism operators who follow guidelines to avoid disturbing the animals.

On a broader scale, reducing pollution, limiting single-use plastics, and lowering carbon footprints all contribute to healthier oceans for manta rays.

Why 2025 is a turning point

This year’s theme reminds us that mantas are at a crossroads. The protections established today – through stronger laws, smarter enforcement, and more public involvement – could determine whether populations stabilize and begin to grow again, or continue their decline.

With modern tools like satellite tracking, expanding global cooperation, and rising public awareness, there is an opportunity to reverse course.

Ultimately, the survival of manta rays now depends on our commitment to protect them for generations to come.

—–

—–