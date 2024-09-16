World Ozone Day 2024: Advancing climate action

On World Ozone Day, we celebrate global efforts to protect and restore the ozone layer, a vital shield that protects life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

World Ozone Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1994. This occasion highlights the success of the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty adopted in 1987, which has been instrumental in phasing out the production and use of ozone-depleting substances.

Climate action on World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day is an important reminder of the link between ozone protection and climate action. The phasing out of ozone-depleting chemicals has greatly contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and slowing global warming.

“The theme for this year’s World Ozone Day (WOD) is Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action. This theme underscores the critical role the Montreal Protocol plays in not only restoring the stratospheric ozone layer but also in mitigating climate change,” noted James Curlin, head of the UNEP Law Division’s OzonAction Branch.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to continue and intensify our efforts to fight climate change through any means possible, be it through the phase out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and other ozone depleting substances, or through the phase down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).”

“By doing so, we can significantly reduce both the direct and indirect emissions of gases that heat our planet, contribute to the broader goals of climate action, and build a sustainable future for all.”

What is ozone depletion?

Ozone depletion refers to the gradual thinning of the Earth’s ozone layer in the stratosphere. This phenomenon is primarily caused by the release of ozone-depleting chemicals containing gaseous chlorine or bromine from industrial and consumer products.

Contributing factors

The most significant contributors are chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons, and other related substances.

When these chemicals are released into the atmosphere, they eventually reach the stratosphere, where ultraviolet (UV) radiation breaks them down, releasing chlorine and bromine atoms.

These atoms then react with ozone (O3) molecules, causing the ozone to break apart into oxygen molecules (O2) and single oxygen atoms, thus depleting the ozone layer.

Impacts of ozone depletion

The depletion of the ozone layer has significant environmental and health impacts.

A thinner ozone layer allows more harmful UV-B radiation to reach the Earth’s surface, which can lead to an increase in skin cancers, cataracts, and other health issues.

Ozone depletion also affects ecosystems, particularly marine life, as increased UV radiation can harm phytoplankton, the base of the marine food web.

Success of the Montreal Protocol

As we celebrate the success of the Montreal Protocol, we must recognize the need to address ongoing environmental threats.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are chemicals that were introduced as replacements for ozone-depleting substances like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

However, despite their ozone-friendly nature, HFCs have a global warming potential (GWP) that can be hundreds to thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide.

Recognizing this issue, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, adopted in 2016, was created to phase down the production and use of HFCs. This amendment aims to reduce the use of HFCs and minimize their impact on global warming, while maintaining the protection of the ozone layer.

International cooperation on World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day is also a celebration of international cooperation, as nations across the globe have united to tackle a major environmental threat.

The progress in healing the ozone layer shows how collective action can address global challenges.

“At a time when multilateralism is under severe strain, the Montreal Protocol to help protect the ozone layer stands out as a powerful symbol of hope. It is a reminder that when countries show political resolve for the common good, change is possible,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“In uniting the world to phase out the consumption and production of different ozone depleting substances, the Protocol has also contributed to shielding carbon sinks, protecting humanity’s health and avoiding economic losses.”

“On this World Ozone Day, let’s commit to making peace with our planet. Let’s commit to build on the success of the Montreal Protocol to show what international cooperation at its best can achieve.”

Video Credit: Ozone Secretariat

