World Wildlife Conservation Day 2024: Saving species from extinction

On December 4th, every year, we gather to talk about endangered species on World Wildlife Conservation Day.
Do you know which species is the most invasive on Earth? Monkeys? Catfish? Locusts? Surprisingly, it’s us, humans.
Yes, our selfishness is pushing the most magnificent creatures of nature towards extinction and causing severe damage to the wildlife ecosystem.
Let’s take a moment to understand the origins of World Wildlife Conservation Day.
It’s an occasion for awareness, reflection and action, primarily focused on the issues that are threatening our planet’s wildlife biodiversity balance. It serves as a call to protect wildlife species from human greed for illegal animal parts and products sold on the black market.
The interference of humans with the world’s natural ecosystem dates back centuries. We cleared land for farming, chopped down forests for shipbuilding, hunted, and trapped animals for money. This exploitation eventually led to a drastic decline in wildlife populations across the globe.
In 2012, Hillary Clinton, then the U.S. Secretary of State, ignited the spark for World Wildlife Conservation Day. She raised awareness among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts and proposed a strategic plan from the White House to tackle the global issue of wildlife trafficking.
Despite many conservation efforts and some positive successes, illegal trade of endangered animals is still growing. Black markets are expanding, and many species remain targets for hunters and poachers, putting them at serious risk of extinction.
The consequences of this illegal activity are not just harmful to wildlife. Millions of people who live near or within forests also suffer from these activities.
Many of these communities rely on the forest for their livelihoods, including food, clean water, and other resources. When wildlife and their habitats are destroyed, these people face severe economic and environmental challenges.
It is crucial for us all to work together to protect wildlife. By doing so, we not only save endangered species but also help maintain healthy ecosystems that benefit both animals and humans.
Looking into historical events often provides us a clearer picture of the current scenario.
In the 1600s, European explorers began hunting wildlife for European markets. The 1910s saw hunters and conservationists forming organizations to support wildlife restoration and enforce hunting laws.
In 1969, President Richard Nixon established protection for threatened and endangered species through the Endangered Species Conservation Act.
And as discussed, in 2012, Hilary Clinton called for conservationists to raise awareness on the first World Wildlife Conservation Day held on December 4th.
How do we classify a species as being endangered? If a species’ population declines by 50%-70%, or if it is limited to less than 250 mature individuals, it is classified as endangered.
Is it possible for extinct species to return to life? Though it’s rare, certain natural phenomena and successful experiments have managed to bring back some extinct species.
The latest species to go extinct include the northern white rhinoceros and Spix’s macaw.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) maintains a Red List, which tracks species at risk of extinction.
Currently, a staggering 41,415 species are on this list, with 16,306 classified as critically endangered. This means that they face an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.
Among these, Javan Rhinos are one of the most critically endangered species, with only 67 individuals left in existence.
According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), some well-known animals have reached alarmingly low population levels, including the Tapanuli orangutan, the giant panda, the Amur leopard, and the mountain gorilla.
Over the past 500 years, human activities such as habitat destruction, overhunting, and pollution have caused the extinction of 869 species, highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts.
Today is the perfect day to do your part to support wildlife conservation. Here’s how you can help:
Every single effort counts, whether big or small. So, spread awareness, speak up, volunteer, or donate. These actions help protect our planet’s most vulnerable animals. By working together, we can ensure a future where all wildlife can thrive.
