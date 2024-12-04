World Wildlife Conservation Day 2024: Saving species from extinction

On December 4th, every year, we gather to talk about endangered species on World Wildlife Conservation Day.

Do you know which species is the most invasive on Earth? Monkeys? Catfish? Locusts? Surprisingly, it’s us, humans.

Yes, our selfishness is pushing the most magnificent creatures of nature towards extinction and causing severe damage to the wildlife ecosystem.

World Wildlife Conservation Day

Let’s take a moment to understand the origins of World Wildlife Conservation Day.

It’s an occasion for awareness, reflection and action, primarily focused on the issues that are threatening our planet’s wildlife biodiversity balance. It serves as a call to protect wildlife species from human greed for illegal animal parts and products sold on the black market.

The interference of humans with the world’s natural ecosystem dates back centuries. We cleared land for farming, chopped down forests for shipbuilding, hunted, and trapped animals for money. This exploitation eventually led to a drastic decline in wildlife populations across the globe.

In 2012, Hillary Clinton, then the U.S. Secretary of State, ignited the spark for World Wildlife Conservation Day. She raised awareness among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts and proposed a strategic plan from the White House to tackle the global issue of wildlife trafficking.

Illicit trade of animals

Despite many conservation efforts and some positive successes, illegal trade of endangered animals is still growing. Black markets are expanding, and many species remain targets for hunters and poachers, putting them at serious risk of extinction.

The consequences of this illegal activity are not just harmful to wildlife. Millions of people who live near or within forests also suffer from these activities.

Many of these communities rely on the forest for their livelihoods, including food, clean water, and other resources. When wildlife and their habitats are destroyed, these people face severe economic and environmental challenges.

It is crucial for us all to work together to protect wildlife. By doing so, we not only save endangered species but also help maintain healthy ecosystems that benefit both animals and humans.

World Wildlife Conservation Day timeline

Looking into historical events often provides us a clearer picture of the current scenario.

In the 1600s, European explorers began hunting wildlife for European markets. The 1910s saw hunters and conservationists forming organizations to support wildlife restoration and enforce hunting laws.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon established protection for threatened and endangered species through the Endangered Species Conservation Act.

And as discussed, in 2012, Hilary Clinton called for conservationists to raise awareness on the first World Wildlife Conservation Day held on December 4th.

Awareness on endangered species

How do we classify a species as being endangered? If a species’ population declines by 50%-70%, or if it is limited to less than 250 mature individuals, it is classified as endangered.

Is it possible for extinct species to return to life? Though it’s rare, certain natural phenomena and successful experiments have managed to bring back some extinct species.

The latest species to go extinct include the northern white rhinoceros and Spix’s macaw.

Urgency of wildlife conservation

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) maintains a Red List, which tracks species at risk of extinction.

Currently, a staggering 41,415 species are on this list, with 16,306 classified as critically endangered. This means that they face an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

Among these, Javan Rhinos are one of the most critically endangered species, with only 67 individuals left in existence.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), some well-known animals have reached alarmingly low population levels, including the Tapanuli orangutan, the giant panda, the Amur leopard, and the mountain gorilla.

Over the past 500 years, human activities such as habitat destruction, overhunting, and pollution have caused the extinction of 869 species, highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts.

Playing our part in wildlife conservation

Today is the perfect day to do your part to support wildlife conservation. Here’s how you can help:

Spread awareness

Talk about endangered species with friends, family, and on social media.

Share information about the importance of wildlife and how people can help.

Use platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to reach more people.

Stand against illegal activities

Report any illegal activities involving wildlife that you hear about.

Support laws that fight against poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

Sign petitions to pressure governments into taking stronger action against wildlife crimes.

Donate to wildlife organizations

Donate to trusted wildlife organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which work to save endangered animals.

Even small donations help buy supplies and support the work of people on the ground.

Your contributions help train and equip teams who work to protect animals in danger.

Volunteer your time

Volunteer at local wildlife centers or nature reserves if possible.

Help clean up parks, beaches, or forests to make them safe for wildlife.

Assist wildlife rehabilitation groups that work with injured animals.

Support sustainable products

Avoid buying products made from endangered animals, such as ivory or fur.

Choose products that are eco-friendly and sustainably made to reduce harm to wildlife habitats.

Support companies that do not exploit wildlife and that give back to conservation projects.

Adopt responsible habits for wildlife conservation

Recycle, reduce plastic use, and cut down on waste that could harm animals.

Use less water to conserve the environment, which in turn supports wildlife.

Reduce your carbon footprint by biking, walking, or taking public transport.

Make your garden wildlife-friendly

Plant native flowers to attract bees, butterflies, and other helpful species.

Provide bird feeders or bird baths to support local bird populations.

Avoid using harmful pesticides, as they can poison wildlife.

Join or start a wildlife group

Connect with others who are passionate about conservation.

Create a local group to discuss ways to protect animals in your area.

Participate in or organize events like tree-planting days or wildlife talks.

Educate yourself

Learn about endangered species and share what you know with others.

Read books, watch documentaries, and stay informed about the challenges facing wildlife.

The more you know, the more you can help educate and inspire others.

Every single effort counts, whether big or small. So, spread awareness, speak up, volunteer, or donate. These actions help protect our planet’s most vulnerable animals. By working together, we can ensure a future where all wildlife can thrive.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–