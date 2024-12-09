World’s oldest wild bird is expecting again at 74

At the age of 74, parenting can be quite the adventure. But for one venerable albatross named Wisdom, it seems the journey is just beginning anew.

Surprisingly, Wisdom is now in the process of becoming a mother yet again – a feat that sets her apart as the oldest known bird in the world to breed.

Windy home of the oldest bird

The scene takes place on Midway Atoll, near Hawaii. Each year, this location brims with the arrival of multitudes of spectacular seabirds known as Laysan albatrosses.

Among them has been Wisdom, returning annually to nest. For decades, she was inseparable from her partner. They were monogamous, much like the rest of their kind. Over the course of her life, Wisdom has laid over 50 eggs.

Wisdom’s new lease on life

In an unexpected turn of events, Wisdom’s partner sadly vanished. Unfazed by this change, the elderly albatross adapted and started to court other males.

Wisdom’s current visit to the atoll was marked by her laying another egg, and she has a new partner with whom to share the incubation duties.

“We are optimistic that the egg will hatch,” expressed Jonathan Plissner, a supervisory wildlife biologist at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.

Wisdom: The world’s oldest breeding bird

This new chapter in Wisdom’s life was beautifully captured in photographs and video by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They depict the excited parents-to-be, seemingly communicating with their egg, before the male takes over incubation duty.

Tagged and identified back in 1956 when she was laying her first egg at the refuge, Wisdom was no less than five years old at the time – the age at which Laysan albatrosses reach sexual maturity.

Taking these facts into account, it is clear that Wisdom is at least 74 years old.

Incredible life cycle of albatrosses

Albatrosses have long been central to seafaring lore, and were famously featured in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.”

These majestic birds symbolize freedom, endurance, and the mysterious connection between nature and sailors. Today, the story of Wisdom, the world’s oldest known wild bird, adds a modern layer to their legendary status.

At over 70 years old, Wisdom continues to defy the odds, returning each year to raise chicks and inspire awe. Her resilience highlights the incredible life cycle of albatrosses and serves as a reminder of the need to protect these iconic birds and their ocean habitats for future generations.

Life, love, and challenges of albatrosses

Laysan albatrosses are named after Laysan Island, one of their primary nesting sites within the Hawaiian Archipelago.

These birds exhibit incredible site fidelity, often returning to breed at the exact location where they were hatched. The species plays a critical role in the marine ecosystem, acting as indicators of ocean health due to their reliance on marine food sources like squid and fish.

These albatrosses are known for their elaborate courtship dances, which involve a series of coordinated movements, calls, and gestures. The ritual helps strengthen the bond between mating pairs.

Laysan albatrosses also possess a unique adaptation – a specialized gland located above their eyes that helps them excrete excess salt from the seawater they drink, thus enabling them to thrive in their marine habitat.

Despite their resilience, Laysan albatross populations face threats from plastic pollution, longline fishing, and invasive predators at nesting sites. Conservation efforts, such as habitat restoration and reducing bycatch in fishing operations, are crucial for ensuring their survival.

Extraordinary journeys of albatrosses

Laysan albatrosses are quite remarkable creatures. They have a wingspan stretching up to 80 inches and can travel over 930 miles in search of food.

Not only that, there are over a dozen species of albatross spanning locations from the Southern Hemisphere to the North Pacific Ocean.

Birds’ lifespans can differ considerably based on their species. The smaller ones tend to reach only two to three years in age, whereas seabirds such as albatrosses and penguins can live up to 40 or 50 years.

Wisdom’s age, however, surpasses all of these, making her an exceptional figure in the natural world.

Image Credit: Keegan Rankin/USFWS

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–