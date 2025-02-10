World's rarest marsupial is fighting for survival - again

Australia is home to some of the world’s most unique and fragile wildlife. Among them is the Gilbert’s potoroo – a small, nocturnal marsupial that once seemed lost to history.

For over a century, scientists believed it had vanished, another victim of habitat destruction and introduced predators. That belief changed in 1994 when researchers made an astonishing discovery that would launch a decades-long conservation effort.

A new study has explored the journey of this critically endangered species from its rediscovery to ongoing recovery initiatives.

Led by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), in partnership with university researchers and The Gilbert’s Potoroo Action Group, the study provides insight into the challenges and successes of saving Australia’s rarest marsupial.

Scientists thought Gilbert’s potoroo was extinct

Before its rediscovery, the Gilbert’s potoroo was known only from a few preserved specimens that were collected in the 19th century. Scientists assumed the species had disappeared, like so many others that cannot withstand the pressures of land clearing and introduced predators.

That changed in 1994 when Dr. Elizabeth Sinclair, then a Ph.D. student at The University of Western Australia, made a remarkable find.

While conducting research at Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve near Albany, she identified a population of Gilbert’s potoroos surviving in a small area of coastal heathland. The discovery astonished the scientific community and reignited hope that this marsupial could be saved.

Dr. Tony Friend, the study’s lead author, recalled the momentous nature of the find. “When we surveyed the rediscovered population, we found that only about 40 individuals remained in a small area of heathland on Mount Gardner.”

Unique diet of the Gilbert’s potoroo

Once scientists confirmed the species’ existence, they had to learn how to protect it. They quickly discovered that the potoroo relies almost entirely on underground fungi for food, which is a diet unlike that of any other marsupial in Australia.

This dependency on a single food source made habitat conservation an urgent priority. Without a healthy ecosystem that supported the growth of these fungi, the species could not survive.

Predation by foxes and feral cats posed another significant threat. With such a small population, even a single predator could have devastating effects. Conservationists began working on strategies to keep the potoroo safe while ensuring its habitat remained intact.

Creating insurance populations

Recognizing the risk of keeping the entire population in one location, scientists took action. Between 2005 and 2014, they established two “insurance populations” in separate locations to safeguard the species against disasters.

One group was placed on Bald Island off Cheynes Beach, a predator-free sanctuary that provided a safe environment for the potoroo to breed. The second group was introduced into a specially designed enclosure in Waychinicup National Park, which also offered protection from predators.

These efforts proved crucial in 2015 when disaster struck the potoroo population at Two Peoples Bay. A catastrophic bushfire swept through the reserve, wiping out much of the original habitat.

Without the insurance populations, the species might have disappeared entirely. Scientists are now using individuals from these protected groups to reintroduce the potoroo back into its natural range.

Importance of genetic diversity

A major challenge in conservation is maintaining genetic diversity, especially for species with extremely small populations. Dr. Sinclair, a co-author of the study, highlighted the importance of understanding the species’ genetic structure.

“Understanding the genetic makeup of the remaining Gilbert’s potoroo populations is crucial for maintaining their long-term viability,” she said.

By studying the genetics of the surviving potoroos, scientists can make informed decisions about breeding and relocation efforts. This knowledge helps prevent inbreeding and ensures the species remains resilient in the face of the current environmental changes.

Addressing climate and habitat challenges

Beyond genetics, other long-term challenges remain. Habitat destruction, climate change, and shifting environmental conditions continue to threaten the potoroo’s future. Effective fire management is now a top priority, as uncontrolled wildfires pose a major risk to the remaining populations.

Predator control also remains essential. Foxes and feral cats, introduced to Australia by European settlers, are responsible for the decline of many native species, including the potoroo.

Conservationists are working on strategies to manage these threats while ensuring the potoroo’s habitat remains suitable for future generations.

Community involvement in conservation

The fight to save the Gilbert’s potoroo extends beyond scientists and government agencies. Community involvement has played a vital role in the species’ survival.

The Gilbert’s Potoroo Action Group has been instrumental in raising awareness and securing funding for conservation efforts. Local volunteers contribute by monitoring populations, assisting with habitat restoration, and advocating for continued protection.

Public education also plays a significant role in conservation success. By teaching people about the importance of biodiversity and the threats facing native species, conservation groups hope to inspire long-term commitment to protecting Australia’s unique wildlife.

Fight to save Gilbert’s potoroo

Despite the challenges, there is still hope for the Gilbert’s potoroo. The insurance populations have provided a crucial lifeline, and scientists continue to work on strategies to ensure the species’ long-term survival.

Research into habitat restoration and climate resilience offers new possibilities for strengthening conservation efforts.

Dr. Friend remains optimistic about the future. “The regenerating habitat at Two Peoples Bay remains a valuable resource for future recovery efforts,” he said.

The road ahead will not be easy, but the dedication of researchers, conservationists, and the wider community has given the potoroo a fighting chance. If efforts continue, this remarkable marsupial may yet avoid extinction and thrive once more in the wild.

The study is published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology.

Image Credit: University of Western Australia

