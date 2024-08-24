World's second-largest diamond found in Botswana

In a serendipitous twist of events that shakes the annals of gemology, Botswana has gifted us with the second largest diamond to ever grace our planet.

This magnificent 2,492-carat gemstone, hidden beneath the earth’s crust, was unveiled thanks to cutting-edge X-ray technology.

Brought to light by the Canadian mining company Lucara, this breathtaking discovery topples over a century of records.

The last time we beheld such a titan was 120 years ago, when the famous Cullinan Diamond, a whopping 3,106-carat spectacle, was unearthed in South Africa.

And where might those carats be now? As symbols of imperial majesty, they twinkle in the British crown jewels.

Diamond discovery in Botswana

Dr. Naseem Lahri, the Managing Director of Lucara Botswana, now takes the spotlight. She is the first woman and the first Motswana to lead a diamond mining company in Botswana.

There’s little discourse about the worth of this diamond. Merely by its monumental size, it’s anticipated to fetch tens of millions.

“The ability to recover such a massive, high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach to diamond recovery,” Lucara‘s CEO William Lamb said in the statement following the find.

Crystal clear success story

The star of this story, beyond the dazzling diamond itself, is Lucara’s X-ray transmission technology. Introduced in 2017, this innovation’s primary mission is to detect and safeguard large, valuable diamonds, ensuring their safe extraction from the belly of the earth sans damage.

To grasp the enormity of this gem, you’d need to see it nestled in the palm of a hand, dwarfing an average-sized golf ball!

Legacy of monumental finds

This recent discovery is not the first time the Karowe Mine has made headlines. Located about 300 miles north of Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, this mine has produced two other remarkably large diamonds. They are the 1,758-carat Sewelo and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona.

In the not-so-distant past, 2017 to be precise, the Lesedi La Rona was bagged for a staggering $53 million by British diamond magnate Laurence Graff. Two years later, the Sewelo Diamond was scooped up by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Botswana and its diamond economy

Botswana’s economy thrives on diamonds. They are a silent yet powerful force in the industry. It’s no surprise that President Mokgweetsi Masisi was set to view this massive gem.

The freshly mined gem is not far behind the largest diamond ever mined — the 3,016.75-carat Cullinan diamond. Noted for its size, arresting blue-white hue and incomparable clarity, it is perhaps the most admired diamond globally.

Interestingly, the Cullinan was named after Thomas Cullinan, the chairman of the mining company. As for Lucara’s latest marvel? We’re waiting with bated breath for its christening!

Botswana, diamond genesis and culture

Understanding the origin of diamonds is essential to appreciating their true value and beauty. These gems form deep within the Earth under extreme heat and pressure.

In such conditions, carbon atoms crystallize into a unique lattice structure, resulting in the precious diamonds we admire.

Volcanic eruptions then bring these gems closer to the surface. This intricate natural process and the rarity of such finds make every such revelation a piece of Earth’s history.

Diamonds hold a special place in human culture beyond being mere jewels. They symbolize power, status and are interwoven with emotions.

From royal crowns to engagement rings, diamonds symbolize authority, love and commitment spanning cultures.

Their resilience and brilliance serve as beautiful metaphors for eternal love and strength. Throughout history, they’ve been linked to divine qualities and good fortune.

Every new discovery feels like a victory, adding to the rich tapestry of human experience that has been woven over time.

Discovery amid economic downturn

While this gem discovery is a cause for celebration, it comes amidst a slump in diamond sales. The Diamond Standard Index reveals prices are at their four-year low.

Despite an uptick during the pandemic due to wealthy customers splurging on luxury items, demand has since dipped, with a saturated market and a surge in synthetic stones making the situation more complex.

With the second largest diamond now in our hands, amidst market shift, it serves as a poignant reminder of nature’s power and unpredictability. It also underscores the enduring allure of these precious stones in our world, a reminder — not all that glitters is gold, sometimes, it’s an awe-inspiring diamond.

