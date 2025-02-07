World's smallest robot could transform minimally invasive surgery

A new biomedical robot measuring just 0.95 millimeters (roughly 0.04 inches) in diameter has captured attention across the medical community. It is 60 percent smaller than similar instruments currently in use and promises more precise, minimally invasive surgery.

The tiny device has been developed at the School of Engineering of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The research team was led by Yajing Shen, an associate professor in the Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering.

The scientists tackled the challenge of creating a tool that combines ultra-compact size with fine-tuned navigation and various therapeutic functions.

Smaller robot with fewer surgery risks

The mini-robot can traverse tiny corridors, including those found in the bronchi of the lungs and the fallopian tubes. Physicians often struggle to deliver interventions in these slender regions, so this petite structure could expand diagnostic and therapeutic possibilities significantly.

It performs tasks such as laser ablation, tissue sampling, and drug delivery at the exact sites that need attention. Researchers see this as a potential method to reduce surgical damage and accelerate patient recovery.

Experts in robotics emphasize that smaller instruments pose fewer risks of injuring sensitive tissues. Delicate pathways can then be probed without large incisions or cumbersome endoscopes that obscure surgical views.

Such a shift could improve doctors’ ability to treat conditions early, particularly in organs with branching passages. Early access often means swift actions and better treatment outcomes.

Tiny yet powerful robot

This ultra-compact surgical robot features multiple advanced components that work together in one tight layout. An optical fiber assembly captures images, while a microscopic 3D printing process produces a hollow skeleton that holds fibers and tools.

The engineers have coated it using a special magnetic spray technique, such that a functionalized skin is formed. This allows magnetic steering from outside the patient, which gives physicians a non-invasive way to guide the device.

A thin, gel layer covers the exterior to decrease friction and ensure smooth travel of the robot through winding channels. All of these steps aim to keep the robot tiny yet powerful.

At less than 0.04 inches across, it fits into places that many clinicians have never been able to reach with standard instruments, thus addressing a longstanding problem in surgical technology.

Endoscopic images and surgical precision

In addition to its petite form, the device achieves approximately 30 micrometers of positional accuracy. This level of control helps surgeons target precise spots without straying into surrounding tissues.

Along with its accuracy, the robot detects blockages at distances up to about 9.4 millimeters (0.37 inches). This figure is roughly a tenfold increase over older endoscopic robots, which often fell short when navigating or scanning for obstructions.

In addition, a broad field of view – around 25 times larger than some conventional systems – lets doctors gather detailed images from a single vantage point. This is particularly useful in branching areas where strong visual feedback is needed to prevent collisions or misplacements.

Such imaging and obstacle detection capacities are crucial when weaving through body structures that branch unpredictably. Enhanced awareness can give physicians more confidence in exploring these obscure regions.

Lab evaluations and real tissue tests

The researchers assessed the robot in in vitro studies of bronchial networks, and confirmed smooth motion control. They then tested it on extracted pig lungs, and found it could gather images and perform minor treatments where standard scopes struggle.

“Small-scale continuum robots hold promise for interventional diagnosis and treatment, yet existing models often struggle with compactness, precise navigation, and visualized functional treatment all in one,” said Professor Shen.

Opportunities for specialized treatments

Early detection often means better outcomes for patients. By traveling into narrow organ branches, doctors might detect infections, tumors, or other anomalies that were previously difficult to reach.

With local drug delivery, the therapy remains concentrated in the area of the target, thus sparing the rest of the body from unnecessary exposure. Such specificity may reduce medication dosages and side effects.

Reducing surgical burdens

Smaller incisions generally mean less pain, lower infection risk, and quicker healing. The robot could decrease surgery trauma by limiting how much tissue is moved or cut.

Once inside, it can complete multiple tasks in one session, limiting the need for additional procedures. This efficiency could save time for patients and clinics alike.

Path to clinical acceptance

The research team hopes to conduct in vivo studies next. They aim to confirm whether the robot can navigate real physiological conditions with the same level of agility.

“We aim to further optimize the design and control of the fiberscopic robot, prioritizing safety and reliability during interventional surgery,” said Dr. Zhang Tieshan, a postdoctoral fellow at HKUST.

Fine-tuning the technology will help doctors integrate it seamlessly into everyday practice.

Testing the robot for surgery

In the long-term, experts predict that more integrated features could be added, such as advanced imaging modes, automated motion guidance and specialized accessories.

These extra elements could expand the range of possible interventions without increasing the robot’s size.

Any improvements would, however, have to undergo careful testing to confirm they are safe for human use.

Progress in material science and software development could also improve durability, navigation algorithms, and data processing. If tests results match the early promise, hospitals may adopt these tools to enhance their standards of care.

The study is published in Nature Communications.

