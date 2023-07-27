 Yellowstone’s Steamboat Geyser battled with droughts for centuries • Earth.com
Steamboat Geyser
07-27-2023

Yellowstone’s Steamboat Geyser battled with droughts for centuries

Earth.com staff writer

Yellowstone’s famous Steamboat Geyser is the world’s tallest active geyser which can spray water up to 115 meters (377 feet) in the air for periods as long as 90 minutes. A recent study led by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has found that Steamboat Geyser has experienced decades-long dry spells caused by recurrent droughts during its history. 

Since droughts are now becoming more frequent due to climate change, this geyser’s eruptions could slow down, and even halt completely in the future.

“Even small changes in precipitation could affect the interval between eruptions,” said study lead author Shaul Hurwitz, a hydrologist at USGS. “So more water means more frequent eruptions, while less water means less frequent eruptions.”

To form and erupt, geysers need very specific conditions, including a water source, sufficient heat supply, and the right geological “plumbing.” Environmental extremes such as droughts can change that balance, and cause geysers to become dormant. 

Steamboat is highly unpredictable 

Unlike Yellowstone’s Old Faithful Geyser, which erupts on a predictable schedule, Steamboat’s activity is highly unpredictable, with eruption intervals varying from just three days to half a century. 

When this geyser erupts, its heated water spray covers nearby trees in silica, a mineral which protects against bacteria and fungi and can prevent tree decomposition. As a result, these trees can be preserved for much longer than usual – sometimes even a few centuries – making them a useful tool for investigating the geyser’s history. 

“In Yellowstone, you rarely find any wood, even dead wood, that’s more than 300 years old because the fungi and other bacteria decompose it. The silica essentially protects the tree from the fungi. For us, this is an advantage because if they weren’t silicified we wouldn’t have any trees to date,” Hurwitz explained.

Focus of the study

Yellowstone’s forests consist almost entirely of lodgepole pines, which have an average lifespan of only 150 to 200 years. However, the researchers took advantage of the preservation process caused by eruptions and collected silicate wood samples from within 14 meters (46 feet) of the geyser vent. 

By using radiocarbon dating, they discovered that the tree samples belonged to three time periods – the late 15th century, mid-17th century, and late 18th century.

“Water that is erupting from the geyser is silica-rich, and when silica precipitates it clogs pathways that allow the trees to respire, photosynthesize and grow. For us, this indicates that when trees grow right near the mound there are no eruptions,” Hurwitz said.

What the researchers learned 

By matching the three main periods of tree growth around the geyser to regional climate records, the experts found that droughts occurred during the same time that the trees grew, reducing the local water supply and preventing the geyser from erupting. However, the analysis revealed that Steamboat did not remain dormant for extended periods of time. 

“In the case of Steamboat, we did not find any tree remnant of silicified wood that had more than 10 or 20 annual rings, which suggests to us that trees never grew big around that area. So, there wasn’t an extended period of many decades or centuries with continuous growth,” Hurwitz explained.

Yet, with global temperatures currently on the rise due to climate change, extended periods of droughts in the American West could decrease Steamboat’s activity even further. Even geysers such as the Old Faithful could soon become less “faithful” to their eruption schedule as their water supplies diminish.

“As we’re headed toward what’s predicted to be a warmer and drier climate in the 21st century, we might expect to see the geysers go to totally different behavior in terms of the interval between their eruptions — erupting less frequently, and some of them might even go extinct,” Hurwitz concluded.

The study is published in the journal Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
07-27-2023
Wilting giants: Arizona's saguaro cacti are collapsing amid record heat
07-27-2023
Mystery of how diamonds reach the Earth’s surface finally solved
07-27-2023
"Super Sturgeon Moon" is coming next week, followed by a rare blue moon
07-27-2023
Yellowstone’s Steamboat Geyser battled with droughts for centuries
07-27-2023
Hundreds of plant and lichen species are overlooked victims of climate change 
07-26-2023
New creature called an archosaur sheds light on how dinosaurs developed armor
07-26-2023
Monarch butterflies don’t like aphids any more than humans do
07-26-2023
Korean Red Ginseng may cure alcohol addiction
07-26-2023
Age and experience help young kids recognize dog emotions
07-26-2023
Muscadine wine has anti-aging properties and is proven to make faces look younger
07-26-2023
"Fairy circles" mystery is finally solved -- maybe
07-26-2023
Common protein in milk could revolutionize wound healing
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved