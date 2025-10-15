Your brain improves when you quit smoking, no matter your age

Quitting smoking may protect more than just your lungs and heart – it could also help your brain age more gracefully.

A new analysis published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity tracked 9,436 adults aged 40 and over across 12 countries.

The investigation revealed that people who quit smoking experienced a significantly slower decline in memory and language skills over the next six years.

Brains recover after quitting

Researchers compared each quitter with a closely matched smoker of the same age, sex, education level, country of birth, and baseline cognitive score.

The cognitive trajectories were similar during the six years before quitting but diverged afterward. Among those who stopped, memory decline slowed by about 20 percent, and verbal fluency decline was reduced by roughly half.

“Our study suggests that quitting smoking may help people to maintain better cognitive health over the long term even when we are in our 50s or older when we quit,” said study lead author Mikaela Bloomberg of University College London (UCL).

“It seems that, for our cognitive health too, it is never too late to quit.”

Cognitive decline slows down

The study provides observational evidence – not proof of cause and effect. But the pattern aligns with a larger body of research linking slower cognitive decline to lower dementia risk.

“Slower cognitive decline is linked to lower dementia risk,” said study co-author Andrew Steptoe of UCL.

“These findings add to evidence suggesting that quitting smoking might be a preventative strategy for the disease. However, further research will be needed that specifically examines dementia to confirm this.”

The practical difference adds up. The team estimates that for each year of aging, people who quit experienced the equivalent of three to four months less memory decline and about six months less decline in verbal fluency than those who continued to smoke.

Quitting smoking helps brain cells heal

Scientists have long suspected several pathways by which smoking can erode brain health. Cigarette smoke damages blood vessels, reducing the brain’s oxygen supply.

It also fuels chronic inflammation and oxidative stress – an overabundance of unstable molecules that injure cells. Quitting reduces these effects over time, potentially stabilizing the systems that support memory and language.

The new study extends earlier work showing short-term cognitive gains after cessation. Here, the benefit appeared to persist over years, even for people who quit in middle age or later.

That matters because “middle-aged and older smokers are less likely to try to quit than younger groups, yet they disproportionately experience the harms of smoking,” Bloomberg noted.

“Evidence that quitting may support cognitive health could offer new compelling motivation for this group to try and quit smoking.”

Across nations, brains improve

The team pooled data from three ongoing national panel studies that survey representative populations every two years in England, the United States, and 10 other European countries.

More than 4,700 participants who quit smoking were paired with an equal number who continued smoking.

Because the groups were matched on key factors – including their cognitive performance before quitting – the researchers could focus on how trajectories changed after cessation.

In the six years leading up to quitting, both groups’ memory and verbal fluency declined at similar rates. In the six years after, the quitters’ slopes flattened while the continuing smokers continued to drift downward at the prior pace.

The design can’t rule out all unmeasured differences between groups, the authors cautioned, but the before-and-after split strengthens the case that quitting itself played a role.

Never too late to quit

The message to individuals is straightforward: quitting smoking in midlife or later is still worth it for your brain. It dovetails with prior studies showing that former smokers’ cognitive scores and dementia risks converge toward those of never-smokers after a decade or more.

For policymakers, the findings offer “another reason to invest in tobacco control,” Bloomberg said. With populations aging and dementia cases rising, even modest delays in cognitive decline at scale could reduce future care needs and improve quality of life.

As always, more research is needed – especially studies that directly track dementia diagnoses after cessation rather than proxy measures like memory and fluency tests.

But taken together with what we already know about smoking’s impact on cardiovascular and brain health, the takeaway is encouraging. Put out the cigarette, and your brain may thank you for years to come.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–