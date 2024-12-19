Your coffee is missing these five brain-boosting spices

For most of us, drinking coffee is part of a daily pattern. It might be a quiet break before work or a comforting sip on a lazy afternoon. Many enjoy it without giving much thought to the contents or added spices.

Who stops to ask whether those dark, fragrant grounds could hold more than just a quick jolt of alertness?

Adding spices to the coffee mug

Some suggest that mixing five particular spices into coffee could create something that nudges the mind in helpful ways.

These are ordinary ingredients that show up in kitchens around the country: cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, nutmeg, and black pepper.

These spices are not exactly exotic, but stories have spread that their presence might help keep the brain in good shape.

Prof. Gary Small, a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of California, Los Angeles, has studied turmeric’s effects on cognition and his research indicates that daily consumption of this relatively inexpensive and safe form of curcumin could provide meaningful cognitive benefits over the years (Small et al., 2018).

Cinnamon to soothe the mind

Cinnamon has been a kitchen staple for generations.

It usually appears in sugary treats and warm drinks. Underneath its comforting aroma, researchers have noted that cinnamon contains antioxidants that could help manage the stress within brain cells (Cao et al., 2017; Akilen et al., 2012).

That stress, if left unchecked, sometimes stirs up trouble with cognitive functioning and recall. Some believe that, by adding this spice to the morning coffee cup, people might be supporting their ability to remember details over time.

Ginger as a mental pick-me-up

Ginger has a reputation for settling uneasy stomachs, but its influence may stretch to the head as well. Studies on ginger have investigated how it might support mental clarity (Shidfar, 2015).

Though much is still being learned, there is a hunch that by helping maintain balance in certain chemical messengers, ginger could leave people feeling more focused.

It does not take much – perhaps a small pinch grated into the brew.

Turmeric’s golden hint in coffee

Turmeric stands out with its bright yellow hue.

When mixed into a beverage, it can turn the liquid golden. Behind that color is curcumin, a compound that some experts think encourages the growth of new brain cells (Kulkarni & Dhir, 2010).

The idea is that turmeric may be useful to keep the brain functioning at its peak. Perhaps, if this spice became part of a coffee routine, it could subtly influence how well a person holds onto memories.

Nutmeg’s quiet influence

Nutmeg often finds its way into desserts and seasonal drinks, but its possible mental effects sometimes go unnoticed.

Some preliminary research suggests that nutmeg might protect the brain in ways that guard against memory difficulties (Tajuddin et al., 2003).

Its impact on mood is less understood, but people who have investigated this think there might be more to this spice than its cozy flavor. It might work in small, subtle ways that only show up after consistent use.

Black pepper’s hidden job

Black pepper may seem like an ordinary spice, but it plays a special role in coffee blends.

Researchers discovered that it can help the body absorb certain compounds, including the beneficial elements found in turmeric (Shoba et al., 1998).

This means that, when black pepper joins the mix, the valuable parts of turmeric get a chance to shine more brightly. Without this simple addition, those helpful elements might pass through the body unnoticed.

Shaking up the morning coffee with spices

Stirring a little cinnamon, grating fresh ginger, sprinkling turmeric powder, shaving a hint of nutmeg, and cracking some black pepper into the daily coffee ritual might not feel like a big deal.

Yet, this small change could mean something more.

The familiar taste and smell of the daily brew might shift slightly, but people could tweak the amounts until they found a balance that pleases their palate. There is no single right approach – just a willingness to try something different.

Rewards of adding spices to coffee

Drinking coffee is already a familiar routine. Adding these spices does not call for drastic changes.

It is more like slipping on a different pair of glasses and noticing details that were always there. Some early studies and observations suggest that these tiny additions may unobtrusively support cognitive health over the long haul.

No one is promising miracles. Still, curiosity might inspire a few brave souls to pick up the cinnamon and ginger next time they reach for the coffee canister.

If nothing else, these spices could add a new dimension to the coffee flavor and bring a hint of comfort that goes beyond the taste buds.

