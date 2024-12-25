Your freezer can play a key role in reducing food waste

Did you ever realize that food waste could be significantly reduced by using the freezer more effectively? It turns out that your freezer serves a greater purpose than just storing the overflow of holiday leftovers.

According to a recent study, your freezer may have a larger environmental impact than you ever imagined by reducing food waste.

Freezing food to reduce household waste

The study, led by a team of researchers at The Ohio State University, reveals that discarded frozen items constitute a mere six percent of the food wasted in American households.

This makes a compelling case to stock up freezers as a preventive measure against hasty food discards.

Despite the vexing prevalence of high food waste, the researchers identified a glimmer of hope. They observed a direct, positive correlation between freezing food and a decrease in discarded edibles.

“We found that households with home freezing behaviors are more likely to have less food waste than other households,” said Dr. Lei Xu, the lead author of the study.

Focus of the study

For the investigation, the experts added questions to the summer 2022 wave of the US Household Food Waste Tracking Survey.

“The novel survey data provide important baseline information and household behaviors, such as food waste, home freezing of fresh food and the purchase of frozen foods,” noted the researchers.

The team analyzed the association among these behaviors from more than 1,000 US households.

The environmental impact of wasted food

Dr. Xu noted that food waste is not just an economic loss – it also causes environmental damage because more than 90% of wasted food goes to the landfill, and this can produce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The findings suggest that in the future, if we can encourage households to have home freezing behaviors, this small change in food storage habits can have a large environmental impact.”

Professor Brian Roe, another integral part of the research team, has been studying household food waste for years.

This study is the first to identify the role of frozen food in reducing unnecessary food disposal.

While worrying estimates suggest that about 30% of food in the U.S. is wasted, Professor Roe’s research indicates a rising trend in consumer food waste.

This calls for effective campaigns to educate households about mindful purchasing and maximizing the utility of the food they buy.

Home freezers and food waste

Data compiled from the survey revealed some interesting facts. A staggering 85% of American households buy frozen foods, and 55% do so to reduce waste.

The researchers also identified a link between frequent home freezing and significantly less total food waste.

Households that reported frequent freezing habits most likely comprised adults aged 45 years and above and consisted of at least three or more individuals.

A surprising revelation from the study was that around 30% more discarded frozen food came from the refrigerator than from the freezer. This highlights the importance of proper freezing practices and ensuring that food is rotated and consumed before it expires.

The research points to a lack of understanding of proper food storage techniques, which in turn, suggests a need for clearer food storage instructions on packaging to support waste reduction.

Freezing food for a sustainable future

Beyond the economic and environmental benefits, the study also brought to light a potential solution to the societal problem of food insecurity faced by 10% of U.S. households.

“Half of consumers buy frozen food to reduce waste. What about the other half?” said Dr. Xu.

“We want to increase social awareness of how to save food, and explain how people use frozen food and home freezing techniques to save food. And freezing is one of the most accessible techniques because essentially all households have a refrigerator and freezer.”

Adopting mindful freezing practices not only minimizes food waste but also preserves surplus food for future use, offering a safeguard against unexpected shortages. Before tossing out that half-eaten dish or leftover meal, consider your freezer.

By using the freezer instead of discarding, you’re not just reducing food waste – you’re making a positive impact on the environment. The solution, it seems, is as close as your kitchen.

The full study was published in the journal British Food Journal.

