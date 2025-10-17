Your neighborhood could actually change how your brain works

A quiet neighborhood can heal the mind. A neglected one can harm it. Scientists at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine have found that a person’s surroundings may alter the brain’s structure and increase the risk of dementia.

The study connects social and environmental conditions directly to brain biology. The message is simple. Neighborhoods matter – not just for comfort or safety but for brain health itself.

Local surroundings affect brain biology

The researchers studied 679 adults from the Healthy Brain Study. Each person underwent brain scans and blood tests that revealed early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

The team compared these results with three national tools that measure neighborhood disadvantage: the Area Deprivation Index (ADI), Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), and Environmental Justice Index (EJI).

Each index highlights different aspects of community life. The Area Deprivation Index measures factors like income, employment, and education.

The Social Vulnerability Index examines social factors such as minority status, household structure, and transportation access.

The Environmental Justice Index focuses on air pollution, water safety, and exposure to toxic sites. Together, these measures capture the daily realities that can quietly influence the human brain.

Brain patterns reflect neighborhood stress

People living in areas with more pollution, poverty, and social stress had measurable differences in their brain structure. Their scans showed thinner cortices, poorer blood flow, and uneven circulation – changes often seen before memory problems appear.

The effect stood out among Black participants. Those from communities with higher social vulnerability and environmental injustice scores showed stronger biological signs of brain strain.

These included vascular stress and tissue loss. In short, the burden of living in a disadvantaged area left fingerprints on the brain.

Living environment and brain health

“This study is one of the first to connect a variety of place-based social factors with advanced biological markers of dementia,” said Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, a sixth-year M.D.-Ph.D. candidate and lead author of the study.

“It shows that the conditions and environment in which people live – such as access to clean air, safe housing, nutritious food and economic opportunity – may leave a lasting imprint on brain health.”

The researchers also found that these patterns often persist even when accounting for individual health factors such as blood pressure and cholesterol.

The differences in brain structure were not just about personal choices but about long-term exposure to unequal environments.

Decades of neglect leave scars

The results point to a larger story about inequality. Many Black participants lived in neighborhoods with fewer resources and higher environmental risks.

These conditions did not appear by accident. They reflect decades of segregation, industrial zoning, and unequal public investment.

Neighborhood disadvantage becomes a form of chronic stress. Over time, that stress may alter blood flow, raise inflammation, and erode brain tissue. The study suggests that these biological effects are part of how structural racism shapes health outcomes.

“The place-based social determinants may partially capture the effects of structural racism on brain health,” the researchers wrote.

The conclusion challenges the idea that dementia risk is only about genetics or lifestyle. Place matters too – and often, place reflects policy.

Neighborhood changes and brain health

Krishnamurthy emphasized the need for broader action. “If we truly want to improve brain health across all communities, we must look beyond individual choices and hone in on the broader systems and structures that shape health at the neighborhood level,” he said.

Improving brain health may require cleaner air, safer housing, and better city planning. The study suggests that medical care alone cannot fix the problem.

Real progress will come when local environments become healthier and fairer. Governments could use indices like the ADI, SVI, and EJI to identify areas most at risk and direct resources where they are needed most.

Community programs that reduce pollution, increase green spaces, and offer better access to healthcare could protect aging brains.

Schools, housing agencies, and city planners all have roles to play. When neighborhoods thrive, brain health improves.

Exploring the role of our environment

The Wake Forest team plans to expand its research with more diverse participants and longer studies. They hope to understand how years of living in certain environments affect the brain.

The findings already hint that community conditions influence biology as much as personal behavior does.

Future studies may track how moving from a high-risk to a low-risk neighborhood affects dementia biomarkers. Researchers also plan to examine how cultural engagement and social connection might buffer the impact of disadvantage.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the American Heart Association, carries one clear lesson. Protecting the brain begins with protecting the places people live.

The health of a community is written not only in its air and water but also, quietly, in the folds of the human brain.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia Behavior & Socioeconomics of Aging.

—–

—–