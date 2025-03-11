Your sleep may predict memory loss years in advance

Scientists have discovered that sleep may hold clues about potential memory issues years before any noticeable slips.

Researchers have been studying electrical brain activity during sleep to search for early markers of cognitive decline. Using artificial intelligence (AI) to check these signals, the team identified 85% of individuals who later developed thinking problems with an overall accuracy of 77%.

The experts analyzed electroencephalography patterns that were recorded overnight. The AI analysis uncovered faint differences in electrical rhythms between those who later developed memory issues and those who did not.

After looking at the results, Dr. Shahab Haghayegh from Harvard Medical School emphasized how this technology could transform early detection efforts.

“Using novel sophisticated analyses, advanced information theory tools, and AI, we can detect subtle changes in brain wave patterns during sleep that signal future cognitive impairment, offering a window of opportunity for intervention years before symptoms appear,” said Dr. Haghayegh.

Gamma waves reveal memory risks

Experts have been especially interested in gamma frequency bands, which range roughly between 30 to 60 hertz. Gamma waves are linked to memory and attention, and changes in these ranges can signal trouble for brain health.

Disruption in gamma signals has been noted in people with emerging cognitive impairment, hinting that small shifts in the speed or coordination of these bursts might appear earlier than more obvious signs of forgetfulness.

Researchers also point out that many normal sleepers pass through several stages each night, and there might be red flags across multiple stages. Each category of sleep, including deep sleep, carries particular brain-wave footprints that AI can analyze.

Why these findings matter

Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia remain a growing concern worldwide. This memory challenge affects more than 55 million people internationally, often leading to serious health burdens for families and communities.

While there are no guaranteed cures for many forms of dementia, some treatments may slow or reduce symptoms in earlier phases.

Over the past few years, scientists have been racing to find ways of predicting who might be at risk before significant thinking problems develop.

Many approaches involve advanced scans or fluid tests that can be costly. Brain activity recordings offer a simpler strategy with comfortable EEG headbands that people can wear at home.

Potential for earlier interventions

Sleep science has shown that deep rest is involved in learning and memory.

Older adults frequently have changes in deep sleep, but not all shifts spell trouble. The trick lies in spotting patterns that hint at future impairment, which is precisely what these new methods aim to do.

“The new, FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are effective at the earlier stages of dementia, but not the more advanced stages,” said Dr. Kun Hu, physiologist in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Future research on sleep and memory

One vision for this research is wearable EEG devices that people might use on multiple nights.

The information collected over a week or more could yield deeper insights than a single test. Gathering more data might refine how precisely the system can spot troubling sleep signals before memory loss begins.

Another angle could be looking at whether the brain’s electrical patterns can be safely adjusted overnight to maintain healthy thinking. The researchers suggest that carefully timed stimulation during sleep may eventually help nudge wave activity in beneficial ways.

This approach still requires proper clinical trials, but the possibilities have captured attention among those studying sleep-based therapies.

Staying alert to sleep signals

Some people hesitate to learn about their risk of cognitive impairment. However, early awareness can give families time to plan, or may prompt lifestyle changes that support brain health.

Lifestyle routines such as staying physically active, getting enough rest, and engaging in social and mental challenges have been linked to better outcomes in many aging studies.

No single test should ever define a person’s health future. Even so, it’s encouraging to see how sleep-based measurements might one day fit into regular health checkups.

If these sleep signals can be reliably caught and confirmed, it would give individuals a better shot at staving off serious memory decline.

The study is published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–