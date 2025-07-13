'Zombie' fungus that lived almost 100 million years ago found preserved in amber

‘Zombie’ fungi that hijack insects are not just a modern forest horror story. A pair of tiny fossils locked in Burmese amber shows that these parasites stalked ants and flies nearly 100 million years ago in what is now Myanmar.

The newly described fungi, Paleoophiocordyceps gerontoformicae and Paleoophiocordyceps ironomyiae, sprouted from their long‑dead hosts, just like today’s entomopathogenic relatives. This gruesome strategy has clearly been in play since ancient times.

Study co‑author Professor Edmund Jarzembowski of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology (NIGPAS) and London’s Natural History Museum helped craft the formal description.

Ancient outbreak of parasitic fungi

Amber from the Hukawng Valley captures an ant pupa with a slender fungal stalk, and a fly pierced by a second projectile‑like stroma.

The position of each growth mirrors the way that modern zombie fungi erupt from soft joints after the host’s last breath.

Palaeontologists reconstructed the scene and noted that the ant appears to have been dragged away from the nest before the infection reached its spore‑spraying stage. Social insects often quarantine sick kin, a behaviour already in place during the Cretaceous.

“It’s fascinating to see some of the strangeness of the natural world that we see today was also present at the height of the age of the dinosaurs,” said Jarzembowski, reflecting on the familiar menace that infected the ancient insects.

The research team counted flask‑shaped perithecia, the microscopic chambers where sexual spores mature, on the fossilized stalks.

Their arrangement ties the ancient genus to living Ophiocordyceps, even though the lineage split more than 130 million years ago.

Very few fossil pathogens display intact reproductive parts. This makes every new specimen a potential window into deep‑time disease ecology.

The rarity arises because fungi are soft and because an insect corpse rarely fossilizes side by side with its killer, scientists noted.

What makes a fungus a zombie

Members of Ophiocordyceps start with a pin‑sized spore that germinates. It drills through the exoskeleton of a living insect, and sets up shop in the haemolymph.

Chemical signals then steer the victim to a perch that maximizes wind exposure for the dispersal of spores released after death.

A genome survey of ant‑infecting species uncovered dozens of genes that code for enterotoxin‑like proteins. This suggests that the fungus rewires muscles and nerves using the same tricks that bacteria use to upset mammalian guts.

Transcript studies show that as the infection peaks, genes tied to serotonin and dopamine pathways in the ant surge or plunge, matching the precise timing of the so‑called death grip.

Today more than 1,500 insect‑killing fungi are catalogued, yet only a handful make headlines. Specialists target beetles that bore into crops or mosquitoes that spread malaria, demonstrating the ecological punch of these microbes, even outside tropical forests.

Their life cycle is a masterclass in recycling nutrients: the mycelium consumes host tissues from within, then the emergent stalk spreads fresh spores that restore carbon and nitrogen to soil food webs.

Amber as nature’s time capsule

Tree resin entombs soft bodies in minutes and hardens into amber that resists water, oxygen, and microbial decay.

That airtight seal lets researchers inspect insect cuticles along with fungal filaments that are thinner than a human hair.

Kachin amber is celebrated for its clarity, but the deposit also raises ethical concerns because mining revenues can fund armed conflict. International guidelines now press museums to verify provenance before accepting new pieces.

Gem cutters often discard cloudy chunks, yet those fragments may shelter the best biological inclusions. Researchers therefore sift mine tailings for overlooked specimens, rather than fueling fresh extraction.

Because resin flows layer over layer, a single piece can trap snapshots separated by hours. That layering helps date biological events with unusual precision when volcanic ash beds bracket the deposit.

Fungi give clues to insect evolution

Comparative anatomy and molecular clocks place Paleoophiocordyceps on a branch that diverged from the modern zombie‑ant fungus during the Early Cretaceous. this was at the time that flowering plants began reshaping terrestrial food webs.

The study’s host‑switch analysis flagged a likely jump from beetles to flies and ants, mirroring the radiation of pollinators and social insects. Such leaps underline how a parasite’s fate is tied to the fortunes of its preferred prey.

Beetles already thrived in decaying wood, an environment humid enough for fungal spores, while the rise of canopy flowers led ants to exploit new niches. The fungus followed its insect food, so to speak, adapting its toolkit for each cuticular landscape.

Host regulation may have checked insect booms long before birds or bats evolved sophisticated appetites for six‑legged prey.

That invisible policing force could explain relatively stable herbivore damage in Cretaceous leaf fossils, despite soaring insect diversity.

A tale familiar to modern forests

Field surveys in Thailand show that fungus-infected ant graveyards form in patches where humidity hovers near 95 percent, suggesting the parasite needs microclimates as well as hosts.

Timing is equally precise. Infected carpenter ants bite down at solar noon more often than chance predicts, hinting that fungal circadian genes sync with the host’s biological clock.

When cadavers pile up, each fungal stalk releases millions of spores, yet infections remain patchy. Colony grooming, corpse removal, and antimicrobial secretions keep outbreaks from wiping out entire nests.

Lab trials with generalist insect fungi show a trade‑off between killing speed and spore burden, meaning parasites that act too quickly may sacrifice dispersal success.

Why it matters today

Entomologists already deploy fungal bio‑pesticides against insects such as locusts and crop‑boring moths.

This method of control targets the insects without drenching fields in chemicals. Lessons from ancient lineages could sharpen that strategy by revealing how host jumps evolve.

Climate models predict that warmer nights and shifting rainfall will widen the habitat for many fungal pathogens.

Tracking their evolutionary playbook helps forecast which insect groups, helpful or harmful, might feel the heat next.

The fossils nevertheless remind us that even tiny microbes leave fingerprints on evolution, shaping who thrives and who fails.

The study is published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

